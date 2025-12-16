Trump claims shooting at Brown as 'A school problem'

President Donald Trump has drawn fresh criticism for his response to the deadly shooting at Brown University, which left at least two students dead and nine others injured during finals week.

When pressed about delays in identifying a suspect, Trump suggested the issue was essentially “a school problem,” saying Brown had its own security and that questions about the investigation should be directed to the university rather than the FBI.

Critics think this shows a troubling lack of presidential empathy, reigniting broader debates about gun safety and Trump's leadership.

