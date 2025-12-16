Rob Reiner scene from New Girl showed how heartfelt and hilarious he was

A resurfaced clip from New Girl featuring the late Rob Reiner has reminded fans just how effortlessly he blended heartfelt warmth with laugh-out-loud comedy.

Reiner appeared as Jess’s dad, Bob Day, delivering one of the show’s most unexpectedly emotional moments while still landing perfectly timed jokes.

Viewers online have praised Reiner’s performance as proof of his range, showing he could steal a sitcom scene just as easily as he could direct iconic films.

Fans have flooded the comments on Twitter/X with their favourite moments from the actor and director who was found dead on Sunday (14 December) along with his wife Michele Reiner.

