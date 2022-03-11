Donald Trump has been DJing and loves to play 'YMCA'

Former-US President, Donald Trump, has taken up a new hobby of DJing at parties.

During an episode of Full Send podcast, he revealed he has an "aptitude for music", and particularly loves songs from Broadway musicals, including Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables.

However, there was one song, in particular, he likes to pull out for the dancefloor. "You know what song gets them rocking?" he told the hosts. "YMCA".

But despite being musically gifted, he admits he "doesn't spin" - he "just picks".

