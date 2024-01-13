Fox News, often the broadcaster of choice for many Republicans, is now facing criticism from supporters of the right-wing political party, after Trump supporter and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell claimed the TV network had “cancelled” its partnership with his company.

Taking to Twitter/X on Friday, Lindell suggested in a video that the action was taken because “they don’t want my face leading up to the 2024 election” in support of Trump – something he branded “very disturbing”.

“I don’t have the details yet, but all I know is the commercials have been cancelled, anything with MyPillow or Mike Lindell cancelled on Fox News. Please help us to support us during this time of cancellation.

“I believe this is all about stopping me from talking about election platforms and the elections and this is just getting rid of my voice,” he said.

Fox’s response, meanwhile, was pretty succinct, with spokeswoman Irena Briganti telling the Associated Press: “As soon as their account is paid, we would be happy to accept their advertising.”

Ouch.

And it’s not the first time the MyPillow owner has criticised TV channels for not letting him promote his company, as in April 2022 he told the Right Side Broadcasting Network that 12 TV stations had said he couldn’t appear in commercials for his business.

He said: “I had 12 TV stations just the other day now say that I couldn’t be in the commercials, I could only say MyPillow – I cannot personally be in them.

“So I want you to think about that, where they’re coming to cancel out this country. They want my voice stopped, that’s why everybody’s got to speak out.”

Now, following Lindell’s latest complaint, Republicans have vented their anger and frustration at Fox.

One shared the video and simply commented: “F*** Fox News and the Murdochs.”

“Fox News hates America,” fumed another.

A third commented: “Fox News is just another putrid bunch of leftist traitors.”

Such an ardent supporter of Trump that he once announced he was filing a lawsuit against “all machines” in a dispute over the businessman’s humiliating defeat to Joe Biden (and over baseless claims the 2020 election was “stolen”), Lindell was mocked in February last year when he agreed to give an interview to talk show host Jimmy Kimmel inside a claw machine.

Yes, really.

As for Fox News, the channel continues to face criticism over its decision to 'part ways' with flagship presenter Tucker Carlson in April last year.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.