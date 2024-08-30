JD Vance called a 'walking blooper reel' as CNN interview gets off to terrible start

JD Vance's campaign to become vice president continued to produce more cringe moments on Friday as his interview with John Berman was struck with numerous sound issues.

Vance, who was named as Donald Trump's vice presidential pick for the November election, has been besieged by a number of gaffes since starting in the role including accusations that he was intimate with a couch, had a dolphin fetish, making a badly-received Swiss cheese joke in Philadelphia, trying to mock Kamala Harris for using a teleprompter and even being forgotten about by Trump.

An interview with CNN should have been a perfect opportunity for Vance to get things back on track but even that was scuppered by technical gremlins.

Berman started the interview by asking Vance about Donald Trump's recent comments about abortion rights in Florida, which the ex-president surprisingly said that he'll be voting to amend.

Vance initially attempted to downplay the topic, claiming that Trump "wasn't making an announcement" on how he'll be voting on abortion rights in the sunshine state.

When Berman asked if Trump's quotes were actually a problem with his grammar, Vance fell silent and waited a few seconds before asking Berman to repeat himself.

After being asked the question again, Vance stared vacantly into the screen and eventually looked around in confusion before appearing to ask someone off-camera if he was having problems with his earpiece.

The interview did appear to get back on track eventually but the ridicule for Vance and another botched media appearance was already at a fever pitch.

"He is a walking Blooper Reel," joked one person.

Another said: "Maybe never seen a clip of real life that looked and felt more like satire than this."

A third added: "JD Vance is fucking parody of today's parody republican party lmfao."

This comes after polling released earlier this month shows that Vance is now the least popular vice presidential candidate in modern history, even placing behind Sarah Palin.

