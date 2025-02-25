FBI director Kash Patel spotted wearing tie of famous English football club

The new FBI director Kash Patel has gone viral over his choice of clothing which appears to indicate he's a fan of a certain Premier League football club...

A photo has been circulating on X, formerly Twitter, where the 45-year-old can be seen wearing a Liverpool FC tie with red and white stripes.

It would make Patel one of many public figures and celebrities who support the Reds, others include Lana Del Rey, Daniel Craig, Samuel L. Jackson, Chappell Roan, Dua Lipa and many more.

In the post, the X user pointed out: "The new director of the FBI wearing a Liverpool tie."

The post now has 536,000 views and 10,000 likes, with the photo sparking mixed reactions from Liverpool fans and eagled-eyed footy fans more widely.

"Kash is the man. Well well-documented that he's a Red. I dare Mikel Arteta to try something funny," one person said.

Another person wrote: "We are everywhere."

"No wonder Liverpool is on a winning run. They're getting an email every week. 'Write 5 bullet points on what you accomplished last week,'" someone else added.

A fourth person commented: "Hope he knows what the club stands for."

Someone else questioned: "Is that photoshopped?"

With Photoshop and the rise of AI, it can be difficult to know whether something like this circulating online is real or not.

But Patel really is wearing a Liverpool FC tie, as snaps on Getty Images from December 12 last year demonstrate which appears to be the same day the viral image was taken.

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

In the photo, Patel can be seen walking to a meeting in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, at this time nominees for Trump's upcoming administration were visiting Capitol Hill and meeting with Senators to discuss their potential appointments.

It is reported that Patel was confirmed as the FBI director by the Senate last Thursday (February 20) and most recently he was sworn in as acting chief of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Monday (February 24).

