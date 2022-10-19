Somehow, every day seems to be more hectic than the last when it comes to British politics.

On Friday, Liz Truss announced a U-turn on the mini-budget plan, fired Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng, and appointed Jeremy Hunt as the new Chancellor.

Immediately MPs called for Truss to resign due to her chaotic tax plan but Truss remained firm that the situation could be remedied.

On Tuesday, Truss failed to appear on time in the House of Commons to answer the Prime Minister's Questions leading MP, Stella Creasy, to accuse Truss of "hiding under a desk".

But the situation on Downing Street seemingly escalated on Wednesday as Home Secretary Suella Braverman resigned just 43 days into office.

Grant Shapps will replace Braverman as Home Secretary.

Already, Truss' Cabinet is seeing quick turnover, less than two months into the job.

Following Braverman's departure, MPs gathered together to hold a vote on fracking - a controversial issue in the UK. But the vote also seemingly was a test of Tories' loyalty to Truss.

According to the BBC, the government "ordered Tory MPs to support its policy, or face expulsion."





Several Conservative members indicated they would vote in favor of the fracking policy despite the warning. During the vote, several MPs said Tories were being 'manhandled'.

Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle tweeted, "Tory whips manhandling a crying Tory MP into their lobby for fracking." Labour MP Chris Bryant recounted a similar situation.

Reports trickled in that Deputy Whip Chief Craig Whittaker and Chief whip Wendy Morton resigned following the chaotic fracking vote. Later, it was announced that they'd be staying in their posts.

More people are calling for Truss to resign than ever. However, Truss' press secretary said the Prime Minister would not resign, even if they lost the vote according to the BBC.

Securing the vote, 326 voted against the fracking proposal.

