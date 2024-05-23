Rishi Sunak ridiculed after basic conversation about football goes totally wrong

It's only the first day of a six-week general election campaign, and Rishi Sunak has already made a gaffe during a visit to a brewery in South Wales.

The prime minister met with brewery staff in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, and in what many would class as an own goal, Sunak decided to mention in conversation the upcoming Euros tournament this summer.

"So are you looking forward to all the football?” the PM asked.

Only, Wales didn't qualify for Euro 2024 so there was an awkward silence after Sunak's question before staff members replied.

One brewery employee answered: “We’re not so invested in it,” to which another responded: “That’s because you guys aren’t in it”.

As you can imagine, social media users quickly mocked Sunak for his lapse in football knowledge, with people comparing his comment to something the likes of Alan Partridge or Peep Show's Mark Corrigan would say.









































This isn't the first time Sunak has made a footy faux-pas, as back in 2022 the self-described “massive football fan” mentioned his team Southampton FC were playing Manchester United at the weekend, but this wasn't the case as his side was actually up against Leicester City.

It's been quite the 24 hours for the PM, after he got drenched in the pouring rain outside Downing Street when he announced a general election will take place on July 4.

On top of this, the 90s classic 'Things Can Only Get Better' by D:Ream was heard blaring out from speakers by a protester at the gates of Downing Street.

It's going to be a loooong six weeks of "genny lec" campaigning isn't it?

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.