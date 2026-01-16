Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado says she presented her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Donald Trump during a White House visit, even after the Nobel Institute made clear such awards can’t be transferred.

In a Fox News interview, Machado said she did it “on behalf of the people of Venezuela” and called the moment “very emotional,” praising Trump’s role in what she described as historic support for Venezuelan freedom.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has reiterated its rules that Peace Prizes are non-transferable, but Machado’s symbolic gesture has ignited fresh debate.

