Observant viewers have spotted that President Donald Trump has a new ornament in the Oval Office, behind his resolute desk - a replica of the FIFA World Cup.

Each time a new president is elected, they often decorate the Oval Office with their own keepsakes and prized possessions such as family photographs.

Footy fans were quick to notice the distinct shiny golden replica of the Jules Rimet Trophy (the FIFA World Cup) in the background of recent photos as Trump has been signing a number of executive orders from his desk.

But it's left people confused as to why Trump has the ornament in the first place.

"Why has Trump got a replica World Cup in his office?!" one person on X, formerly Twitter asked, while another similarly questioned: "Is that the World Cup trophy behind President Trump in the Oval Office?"

President Donald Trump as he speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on February 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Perhaps it's a nod to the fact that the World Cup is set to take place in July next where matches are scheduled across the US, Mexico and Canada - with 78 of the 104 matches being played in America.

In fact, Trump will be presenting the tournament's winner with the trophy after the final at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey on 19 July.

Or maybe it's a message to US's neighbouring countries amid the recent tariff talk from Trump who considered adding a 25 per cent tariff on imports from both Mexico and Canada, while this idea has been paused for 30 days for further negotiation, the threat of a trade war still remains.

Previously, Trump has been a supporter of football's governing body FIFA and is a close friend with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who was quick to congratulate Trump via social media on his election win in November last year and he attended Trump's inauguration last month.

Despite this friendship, the trophy in the Oval Office is definitely a replica as confirmed by a FIFA spokesperson, The Athletic reported.

Though this isn't the first time Trump has displayed a replica World Cup in the Oval Office, during his first term as US President from 2017-2021 he displayed a miniature one in a similar place back in 2018.

Some speculated at the time that this could have been covert message to Vladimir Putin as this also happened to be the year that Russia was hosting the World Cup.

