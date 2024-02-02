Paramount's star studded commercial has already won the Super Bowl

Every year the eyes of the world descend upon the Super Bowl not to watch the football though but to see what commercials big brands will release.

In a break from tradition, Paramount has already released their ad for their streaming service (Paramount +) have released theirs early and it's easy to see why.

The star-studded commercial features Patrick Stewart, Drew Barrymore, Master Chief, Arnold from Hey, Arnold!, the band Creed, Peppa Pig, Knuckles from Sonic the Hedgehog, Survivor's Jeff Probst, Lt. Dangle from Reno 911! and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The premise is that everyone is stuck trying to get to the other side of a mountain and devise a football-like strategy to try and scale the landscape.

We have only one question, which Sonic fans will appreciate, why couldn't Knuckles climb up it?

