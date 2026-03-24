Trump ponders whether he could have beaten Elvis Presley in a fight - yes, really

When hearing the name Elvis Presley, most people likely think of the musician’s impressive catalogue of timeless hits, but when US president Donald Trump visited the Graceland mansion in Tennessee once owned by ‘the king of rock and roll’ on Monday, one thought which occurred to him was whether he could have beaten the “Jailhouse Rock” singer in a fight.

We wish we were joking.

After a member of staff at Graceland revealed Presley had two 8th-degree black belts in karate, as Trump was signing a replica guitar, the Republican asked: “Was he really good … Could I have taken him in a fight?”

One worker replied “I don’t know, you might”, before another added, “I think he would have been respectful enough to let you win”.

And needless to say the bizarre comments from the 79-year-old has left X/Twitter users ‘all shook up’ (sorry):

Jo Carducci, known online as JoJoFromJerz, tweeted sarcastically: “Yes of course, the totally normal question totally normal people ask about Elvis…”:

While commentator Art Candee tweeted: “He has as much chance of that as he does winning a Nobel Peace Prize”:

It isn’t the first time that Trump has been criticised for his comments on fighting and violence, as back in 2016, he was condemned for telling the crowd at a Las Angeles rally that he would like to punch a protester “in the face”.

He has also said he plans to build a 100,000 stadium near the White House for a UFC fight, which he wants to take place on his birthday, 14 June.

Such an idea was branded “Kim Jong Un-level insanity” by critics.

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