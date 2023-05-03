Security minister accidentally admits 'illegal' immigrants are not illegal

Tom Tugendhat, the UK's security minister, suffered an awkward blunder this morning (3 May), when he seemingly admitted that 'illegal' immigrants...aren't illegal.

Tugendhat appeared on Sky News with Kay Burley, when the question of small boats was brought up, and whether it's illegal to cross the channel in one.

"It's not illegal to be a victim of human trafficking", he responds to which Burley quips back: "Thank you so it's not illegal".

The conversation comes in the wake of the controversial Illegal Migration Bill.

