KSI vs Tommy Fury live: Dillon Danis pushes for drug tests ahead of Logan Paul fight

YouTuber and musician Olajide "KSI" Olatunji will look to do what rival creator Jake Paul couldn't on Saturday, when he takes on Love Island star and boxer Tommy Fury in their Prime Card fight at the Manchester AO Arena.

Nine bouts are on the card for the Misfits event, including the hotly anticipated fight between WWE star and content creator Logan Paul and jiu jitsu champion Dillon Danis.

Tensions have been rising for weeks for both main events, after Tommy's dad John Fury got physical at the first and second press conferences and the open workout, while Danis attracted controversy for taking aim at Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal.

Yes, the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight is still happening... Despite Dillon Danis sharing a tweet claiming he would be taking on Jake Paul on Saturday as Logan Paul "missed weight", the Paul vs Danis fight is still very much going ahead. Paul posted on X (formerly Twitter) that "the fight is very much happening" and "the stakes just got higher", after Danis argued his opponent missed the weigh-in window. However, regulatory body the Professional Boxers Association responded to Danis's tweet to point out the weigh-in window started at 10am on Friday and ended at 1pm, that "all fighters weighed in" and "no rules [were] breached". And given their many heated exchanges in the build-up to the fight, it seems both fighters are very keen to throw hands...

Fiery exchanges at the weigh-in JJ Olatunji/YouTube The heated fighting talk only continued on Friday, when Logan Paul appeared for the weigh-in with Dillon Danis' jiu jitsu rival Gordan Ryan, and both KSI and Tommy Fury insisted that it was "over" for the other fighter during their exchange in the cage. Both fights are six three-minute rounds.

John showed his fury at the second press conference too... Not content with flipping tables at the first press conference, John Fury entered the cage inside which KSI stood (albeit some perspex glass for safety) and started punching and headbutting the screen in an unsuccessful attempt to get to his son's boxing opponent during the second press conference on Thursday. At one point, as John was heckling KSI from the side of the stage, the senior fighter 'mooned' the entire audience in an attempt to ridicule Olatunji. Elsewhere, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis were yet again unable to have a press conference face-off after yet another brawl broke out on stage. Watch the video of Fury's antics above, or in our report on the second press conference.

KSI's 'spat' with John Fury at the open workout Then, as we entered fight week, the fighters had an opportunity to show their opponents - and, indeed, viewers - their strengths in the form of open workouts. Yet, perhaps predictably, drama unfolded when John Fury (of table-flipping fame) launched a bottle at KSI, who was heckling rival Tommy Fury during an interview. Olatunji retaliated by appearing to 'spit' in John Fury's direction. It wasn't the only bizarre incident to take place during the open workouts, as both Dillon Danis and Logan Paul decided to carry out some wrestling instead of throwing punches. Read more about the unusual happenings in our report from Thursday.

Tommy Fury promises KSI 'early night' ahead of Manchester bout as pair sling insults at one another Tommy Fury has promised an “early night” in his showdown against YouTube star KSI ahead of their bout in Manchester...

Birthday cakes destroyed and tables flipped during first fight press conference Before the action kicks off this evening, here's a reminder of the wild promotional events which have taken place to hype up the fights, starting with the first press conference back in August. Dillon Danis walked out onto the stage wearing the Toy Story alien hat sported by Logan Paul in his infamous 2017 video on Japan's Aokigahara forest, Paul brought out a birthday cake for Danis depicting him knocked out on a canvas (the head of which he later launched at Danis), and to top it all off, John Fury threw a tantrum and flipped several tables in anger. Read more in our report on the dramatic events.

Dillon Danis argues him and Logan Paul 'still haven't been drug tested' While some might say a fighter should get a good night's sleep ahead of a boxing match the next day, Dillon Danis was up posting tweets on X (formerly Twitter) at 1:30am and 2:30am on Saturday morning. After previously arguing that Paul "missed weight" (his opponent took to Twitter to share he was within the weight limits, and the fight is very much going ahead), Danis is now complaining that the pair have not had a drugs test. It comes after Danis branded Paul a "juice head" earlier this week.

How can I watch the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight? BBC Breakfast Timings are a little up in the air for KSI vs Fury, with a bunch of undercard fights to get through, but it's understood to take place sometime after 11pm (GMT) this evening. Streaming site DAZN says ringwalks for the fight will start at approximately 10:50pm. As for how to watch the fight, the main way is through DAZN pay-per-view, which requires a paid subscription to the service of either £9.99 a month (first month £1), £19.99 a month (first month £5, with option to cancel with 30 days' notice) or a £99.99 annual subscription. If you want to watch the fight without taking out a DAZN subscription, then it's since been announced that the fight can be purchased for £24.99 on DAZN Boxing's YouTube channel, and viewed through ESPN pay-per-view. Find out more in our report from Tuesday.

The story so far... Getty Images After attempts to fight Jake Paul proved unsuccessful, KSI has insisted he is "doing what [the YouTuber] couldn't" and knocking out Tommy Fury on Saturday night. The "Down Like That" rapper's boxing journey began in 2018, when he defeated fellow content creator Joe Weller after three rounds. He then called out Jake Paul and Logan Paul for his next fight, with the latter stepping into the ring to take on Olatunji in August of that year. When their first fight ended in a majority draw (meaning there was no overwall winner but KSI remained champion), a rematch took place in 2019, which KSI won by split decision. "The Nightmare" returned to boxing last year when he was scheduled to take on American creator Alex Wassabi, but his rival pulled out of the fight after suffering a concussion. The August 2022 event was later billed as "two fights, one night", with KSI fighting - and defeating - both rapper Swarmz and Mexican fighter Luis Alcaraz Pineda. Moving into 2023, and January saw KSI defeat FaZe Temperrr. Interestingly, he was meant to fight Dillon Danis (Logan Paul's opponent for this weekend's event), but the jiu jitsu star pulled out of the fight. A month later, and Jake Paul lost to Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia by split decision. In May, KSI initially knocked out boxer Joe Fournier after two rounds, but it was later ruled a 'no contest' when footage showed Fournier being hit by Olatunji's elbow in his final punches. Now, the two fighters go head-to-head in a fight expected to take place around 11pm (GMT) this evening.

