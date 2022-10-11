Lorraine Kelly hits out at Madonna's 'boiled egg' face

Lorraine Kelly has hit out at Madonna's 'bizarre' new look, comparing her to a boiled egg.

The host was referring to her most recent video where she appears to 'come out' as gay. The singer has bleached eyebrows, and there's speculation over her having plastic surgery.

“Is that actually Madonna? I don't recognise her!" she exclaimed as the clip came on screen.

“She looks like a boiled egg, she doesn't look like she's got any features.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.