Tattoo artist gives verdict on influencers 'desperate' forehead ink of boyfriend's name

An influencer shocked her followers when she appeared to get her boyfriend’s name tattooed across her forehead - however, one tattoo artist isn't convinced that the inking is real.

The viral TikTok showed Ana Stanskovsky lying down as she got the face tattoo of her boyfriend's name "Kevin," in large writing, covering her entire forehead.

During the process, Stanskovsky appears to wince in pain as the tattoo artist was completing the piece.

Many viewers took to the comments section to note how the influencer would "regret this one day," while others questioned if it was real.

Well, celebrity tattooist Kevin Paul thinks it is "100 per cent fake" given from his experience of inking some of the biggest stars on the planet such as Harry Styles, Rihanna, and Ed Sheeran.

@anastanskovsky My new face tattoo ❤️

“It’s literally black marker pen,” he told Metro.

But what gave this away?

Kevin noted: "The machine isn’t even running and there’s no ink coming out of it.

“There’s no needle actually going into the skin.”

The skin is also another giveaway sign that the tattoo is fake because her skin would be "raised and welted," according to Kevin.

"All the pores would be raised up.

“You’d also see ink and blood dripping down her face.”

Plus, the position in which she is lying down to get the tattoo is not correct either - "You don’t sit with a face like that when you’re getting your head tattooed. It hurts."

To conclude, he said: "It’s a desperate attempt for a tattoo artist to get noticed, and for the girl to get more followers.”

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.