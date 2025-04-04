Warning: Spoilers ahead

We're just moments away from finding out who will live and die in The White Lotus season three, with the final episode airing on Sunday 6 April - and fans think they've worked out whose fate is on the line.

Viewers have been led down 101 different paths in the seven episodes leading up to the finale. The obvious choice would've been Timothy Ratliff (Jason Isaacs), who after getting found out for being a fraudster, was constantly lingering around a gun, threatening to pull the trigger.

Then there's the trio that includes Kate, Jaclyn, and Laurie, who have found themselves on-edge after accidentally spending a wild night with what would turn out to be a bunch of criminals - and Gaitok is onto them.

Why not read... One major change is coming to The White Lotus season 4 - and fans are relieved

HBO

Gary/Greg's comeuppance has been long overdue since the death of Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), and while many will be hoping that it's him that gets put in the firing line, there's concern for Belinda, who accidentally ran into him in Thailand, having also been at the scene of the crime where his former wife's life came to and end - and he could be out to stop her blabbing.

Of course, attention will be on Rick (Walton Goggins) too, who set out to kill hotel owner, Jim in Bangkok, when he believed he was responsible for the murder of his father many years ago.

Throughout the series, he's been the grumpy outcast who seems to be involved in a lot of shady business, and while some might say a grizzly ending for him would be one of the better options, one fan theory that's going viral right now suggests that it could be his heartbroken girlfriend, Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), who ends up the real victim.

Fans will remember one specific moment in the show when Chelsea noted that "bad luck comes in threes" - and for her, it might just.

There's been a number of Easter Egg moments that could well lead to Chelsea's ending, and they all seem to involve snakes.

Firstly, she was looking at a snake bracelet when the hotel robbery took place.

Secondly, when she took Rick on an excursion, what did he set free? Snakes.

Could all be coincidences, right? Well things start to get a little weird once you remember Aleksei has a snake tattoo, which could hint to the third incident in her series of unfortunate events.

Plus, we've now got the final trailer for episode eight, and it includes a dream-like sequence where Chelsea and Rick (notoriously the most unhappy couple at The White Lotus) are all loved-up on the beach.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"My theory is, given the hotel's owner will arrive to The White Lotus, Sritala will ask Valentin to hunt him immediately. Aleksei (the man with the snake tattoo) will go back to The White Lotus and will look for Laurie and ask for money", one fan suggested after seeing the trailer.

"Rick will spot the hotel's owner and will be determined to kill him. Valentin will ask Aleksei to help him to get rid of Rick, Chelsea will try to stop Rick from becoming a murderer, and she will be accidentally shot by Aleksei. This will start the gunfire and Gaitok will chase Valentin and Aleksei."

People think it's pretty plausible too.

"As tragic as it will be, it feels the most right. It's how it's supposed to happen", one person wrote.

"Been thinking the same! The very first season 3 poster’s white lotus had snakes in it too. Her third come-across with snakes will be it…", another added.

If things couldn't get any worse while we're on edge, Charlotte Le Bon, who plays Chloe, confirmed when quizzed on the show's ending: "People are going to hate Mike White."

Just give us the episode already.

Why not read...

The White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood explains the specific reason she does a British accent in the show

One major change is coming to The White Lotus season 4 - and fans are relieved

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings