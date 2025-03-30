Adin Ross unbanned from Twitch after 2 years – but there’s a catch

Adin Ross is back on Twitch after two years away, having been banned back in 2023.

The controversial streamer is back after a long absence – but there’s a slight catch, as he lost all the followers he’d previously amassed on the platform.

Ross previously had more than 7 million followers, but he’s being forced to rebuild from scratch now. At the time of writing, he has 56,000 followers.

Back in 2023, Twitch said he was banned as a result of failing to control unmoderated comments in his chat.

Before the ban, he had moved over to Kick and quickly became one of the biggest names on the platform.





At the back end of 2024, Ross stunningly revealed he was leaving Kick "indefinitely" and was focusing on getting his Twitch ban lifted so he can return to streaming on that platform.

Elsewhere, back in October, one thing people definitely didn’t see coming during the US election 2024 was Ross being shouted out in a Donald Trump victory speech.

Ross welcomed Trump to take part in a live stream in August - and it turns out he may have broken the law in the process.

The controversial streamer and content creator wore a MAGA hat throughout and spoke to Trump live on Kick at his residence in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Ross previously platformed white supremacist Nick Fuentes and has spoken to Andrew Tate live on stream before - he even inadvertently led to Tate being arrested in 2024, later apologising for doing so.

