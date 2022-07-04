Drake joins the Backstreet Boys on stage for 'I Want It That Way' in Toronto

Concert attendees had a serious surprise when Drake joined the Backstreet Boys for a rendition of 'I Want It That Way' during a concert in Toronto.

The rapper shared with the crowd that the song was his first memory of being "acknowledged" by a girl at his Bar Mitzvah.

"It was the first time I ever felt like I had a shot at being cool," he added.

The 'sixth member' then worked his hit 'Just Hold On We're Going Home' into the performance as the crowd went crazy.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

