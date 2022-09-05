Kanye West has named himself as one of his favourite comedians in an Instagram post where he names other comedians he's a fan of.

In the post to his 17m followers, the billionaire shared a screenshot of the viral diarrhoea post about his ex Kim Kardashian and revealed he was not behind it and the post was fake.

Turns out Ye wasn't too impressed with the toilet troll.

"This was not from me," he wrote. "Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny."

Within the lengthy caption, the 45-year-old also claimed there was another viral post that people thought he made in response to Jennifer Aniston who said that "it's not funny to vote for Kanye West," ahead of the 2020 presidential election where West ran as an independent candidate.

"Friends wasn't funny either," West was thought to have replied in a since-deleted Tweet in reference to Aniston's role in the popular sitcom.

"I know you guys gonna be disappointed but I actually didn’t write the teeet [sic] that said 'Friends wasn’t funny either," he wrote in his recent Insta caption.





"...but I wish I had I’d love to know who thought of that I like to post comments Cause y’all n**** is hilarious I love funny people and I think that’s one of the reasons me and Skete could’ve never been friends," West added taking another jab at comedian Pete Davidson who recently dated his ex Kim Kardashian.

He then went on name some of his favourite comedians, and of course, in true Kanye style, he put himself at the top of the list.

"Comedically some of my favorites are Me Mitch Hedberg Anthony Jeselnik Louis CK Jerrod Carmichael Deray JP Smooth Mase Elon Musk 50 Justin LaBoy GLC Eddie Murphy Sakiya Sandifer Chris RockLarry DavidKevin Hart (In Jumanji) and of course King David Dave Chapelle," he wrote.

"I like to fight with jokes Sometimes we gotta laugh to keep from crying even when we dealing with serious topics Sh** be the funniest when it’s true," West explained.

Recently, the rapper and fashion designer has been active on Instagram where he made a series of since-deleted explosive rants toward Kris Jenner.

