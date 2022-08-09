TikToker has hilarious 'fix' for Pete Davidson's tattoo dedicated to Kim Kardashian

Since Pete Davidson split from Kim Kardashian, artists everywhere have been getting creative with just how he can fix a recent tattoo.

The comedian got the 'my girl is a lawyer' art on his shoulder when Kim passed her baby bar exam, leaving many wondering if he's going to keep it.

By adding letters to the inking, @mysweetadeline managed to turn it into 'Rudy Giuliani was a "lawyer"'. Genius.

Given that Pete covered his Ariana Grande-dedicated tat, we wonder if he'll go for this one.

