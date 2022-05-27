Jennifer Aniston jokes she divorced Brad Pitt to deal with Friends ending

Jennifer Aniston appeared on the final episode of Ellen to discuss what has changed since she was the show's first guest back in 2003.

The host asked Aniston how she coped with the ending of Friends in 2004, when she joked: "Well, you know, I got a divorce and went into therapy."

“And then I did a movie called The Break-up. I just kind of leaned into the end," she added. “I was just like, you know what guys, let’s make this a completely new chapter."

