Love Island's Luca Bish has gone official with Gemma Owen after he asked her to be his girlfriend in an extravagant display of affection that has divided the web.

In a post to his 1.5m followers, the 23-year-old pulled out all the stops for the 19-year-old with red roses galore, a cello player, and lit candles to set the scene along with big red lettered balloons floating on the pool that read: "Be my girlfriend."

Bish also gifted his new girlfriend a £6,500 Cartier bracelet and the pair hugged and kissed in celebration of becoming boyfriend and girlfriend.

The couple found love on the most recent series of the ITV dating show and came second behind winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.

For the post caption, the fishmonger simply put "Finally." with a love heart emoji to confirm his new relationship status with Owen, who is the daughter of footballer Michael Owen.





Of course, the pair's Love Island pals were happy for them and sent their congratulatory messages in the comments.

Andrew Le Page who placed fourth with girlfriend Tasha Ghouri commented: "About time," and Dami Hope who came third with girlfriend Indiyah Polack wrote: "Ran over here to see this beauty [love-heart emojis] you didn’t lack at all."

While Love Island winner, Davide Sanclimenti added: "Was about time, congrats."

Owen also posted snaps of the occasion to her 2m Instagram followers, with the first photo being of Bish holding a bouquet of roses followed by photos of the girlfriend proposal.

"Finally official Thank you @lucabish for such a special night!" the caption read.

Fans of the couple shared their delight at the news and loved Bish's grand gesture.













While others were left confused and thought the fanfare was an actual proposal.









On the other hand, there were also people who weren't huge fans of the proposal and described the couple as "PR driven" as the video included different camera angles (including a drone shot above the pool) which a third person off-camera would've captured.









Though fans of the couple defended them in light of the criticism on social media.











Elsewhere, Owen recently made headlines after signing a “six-figure” deal to partner with fast fashion brand, PrettyLittleThing.



