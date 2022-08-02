Spoilers: What happened in the Love Island final, in a nutshell

Love Island 2022 has come to an end, and we've got the recap of what was a super emotional final.

The remaining couples learnt to salsa dance before sitting down for an emotional final date, where they read letters of adoration to each other - a far cry from the drama this season has brought.

Laura Whitmore then began the live show, revealing the public vote.

Tasha and Andrew came fourth, Indiyah and Dami came in third, Gemma and Luca were runners-up, and Ekin-Su and Davide took home the £50,000 prize.

