Love Island's Gemma finally tells villa about dad Michael Owen

After three weeks in the villa, Love Island's Gemma Owen has finally spoken to her fellow islanders about her famous dad.

Michael Owen has been kept off-limits until now, but apparently, the other contestants already knew.

"Sorry if I sound ignorant, but is your dad quite famous and very well known, he played for England right?" Antigoni asked during Thursday's episode, as they got ready.

Ekin-Su then asked if she knew David Beckham's sons, and Gemma revealed they went to nursery together as youngsters, much to the shock of the others.

