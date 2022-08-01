These were undoubtedly the best moments from Love Island 2022

Love Island 2022 has been a rollercoaster, and ahead of tonight's highly-anticipated final, it's time to look back at some of the best moments from this series.

From Davide Sanclimenti branding Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu a 'liar' and 'actress' to the return of Adam Collard, there's been no shortage of drama.

There's also been some pretty adorable moments with Tasha and Andrew rekindling their romance (and discussing marriage), and Indiyah and Dami finding each other when they realised they were in the wrong couples.

The bar has been set very high for next year.

