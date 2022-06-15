Video

Love Island's Ekin-Su used to be in a Turkish soap and everyone is baffled

A clip of Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu acting in a Turkish soap opera is going viral, as the 27-year-old can be seen flexing her acting skills as a serial killer.

In the show, Kuzey Yildizi (which translates to mean North Star), Ekin-Su speaks in Turkish fluently, as she becomes a love rival of a character.

In fact, it's not her first rodeo, as she mentioned to fellow islander Liam in the villa that she'd been in a few shows, and even boasts her own IMDb page.

Could Eastenders be next?

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

love island
Up next TV

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz