Love Island's Ekin-Su used to be in a Turkish soap and everyone is baffled

A clip of Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu acting in a Turkish soap opera is going viral, as the 27-year-old can be seen flexing her acting skills as a serial killer.

In the show, Kuzey Yildizi (which translates to mean North Star), Ekin-Su speaks in Turkish fluently, as she becomes a love rival of a character.

In fact, it's not her first rodeo, as she mentioned to fellow islander Liam in the villa that she'd been in a few shows, and even boasts her own IMDb page.

Could Eastenders be next?

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

