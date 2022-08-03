Love Island's Tasha Ghouri wants to become ambassador for deaf charities

Love Island's Tasha Ghouri has spoken about her ambitions for after the show - and helping the deaf charities that helped her is top of the list.

The 23-year-old wears a cochlear implant to enable her to hear, and is the first deaf contestant to appear on the reality dating show.

"I want to keep pushing for the deaf community," she said. "It's not spoken about enough. I want to be there for people and put others before me."

She's also keen to have a fashion line, and even a dance show.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.