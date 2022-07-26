Love Island fans are losing it over Indiyah playing a recorder in talent show

The Love Island talent show always leaves viewers entertained, but Indiyah Polack stole the show in last night's episode (25 July) with her recorder-playing.

The 23-year-old jazzed up her primary school instrument as she attempted to play 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star', but kept messing up from the distraction of the other islanders laughing.

Nonetheless, they egged her on to keep going, in a performance fit to compete with last year's Millie Court, who stunned everyone with her keyboard playing.

"You could still make out what I was trying to play," she joked.



Click here to sign up for our newsletters.