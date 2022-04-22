Prince Harry jokes that his bald spot is "doomed"

During a promotional interview for the Invictus Games, Prince Harry took the opportunity to prove he can joke about his insecurities.

Dutch athlete Bart van der Burg was having his hair touched up by a makeup artist when the Duke joked: “You’ve got a lot more to be done there,” to the quick response of Van der Berg who added, "It’s also empty once [she’s] done.”

“But you’re slower than me,” Harry said, pointing to his bald spot. “I’m already…I’m doomed.”

