Meghan Markle records moment Prince Harry proposed to her in new Netflix documentary

We finally get a glimpse of how Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle in their new Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan.

Meghan appears to be recording on her phone when the royal got down on one knee during a picnic with their doc, surrounded by LED candles and white roses.

"We were so joyful and excited, it's like ugh, we're doing this", the actress recalled of the moment.

She can also be heard on the phone to her friend, Jess, in the minutes before, saying: "Oh my god, it's happening!"

