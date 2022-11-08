Prince Harry 'wanted to raise son Archie in Africa running barefoot'

Prince Harry reportedly wanted to raise son, Archie, in Africa 'running barefoot' with other kids, says friend Dame Jane Goodall.

The 88-year-old primatologist told The Daily Mail that he and Meghan were 'strongly' considering taking the leap before quitting as senior royals.

While it may seem surprising, Harry has admitted previously that some of his happiest times have been spent in Africa.

The family is now settled, along with their youngest daughter Lilibet, in Montecito, California.

