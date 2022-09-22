Lorraine Kelly left blushing as George Clooney interview takes rude turn

George Clooney left Lorraine Kelly red-faced when she asked a question about a kissing scene with co-star Julia Roberts in his new film, Ticket To Paradise.

Naturally, Lorraine asked in the most Scottish way, referring to it as a 'wee kissing scene'.

“That’s a strange phrase though, ‘a wee kissing scene’. I mean what time is this show on?!” the actor joked, before pointing out to the daytime TV host: “You’ve just turned red!”

“I have actually gone bright red, but that’s OK. I’m being very calm and very cool," she cringed.

