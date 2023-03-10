Stranger Things star Grace Van Dien has explained the heartbreaking reason why she's "turning down acting projects" and is instead focusing on streaming.

The 26-year-old was a breakout star in the hit Netflix show's fourth season as cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham, but described other negative experiences she's had in the industry.

In a recent Twitch stream, Van Dien said: “Here’s the thing, I have seen that some people are upset with me for turning down acting projects and deciding to stream more, but the fact of the matter is the last few projects I’ve worked on I didn’t have the best experiences with some of the people I had to work for.

“And with streaming, I get to choose who I hang out with, who I talk to, etc etc."

She goes on to allege that an unnamed film producer proceeded to make unwanted advances towards her.

“One of the last movies I did, one of the producers he hired a girl that he was sleeping with and then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them," the actor detailed.

"So like, that’s my boss. And I didn’t, and I cried. I was so upset."

"But when people are like, ‘How is streaming better for your mental health?’ That’s how. I get to stay inside my house and play video games and I don’t have my boss asking me to have sex with them," Van Dien added.

“I’m happy here, and I’m developing my own projects,” she said. “I’m hoping that someone decides to fund them because then I can be in control of my own set, and I’m not gonna ask my actors to sleep with me."

In a tweet, Van Dien further explained how her "work priorities are changing," as she gets older.

"I'm waiting for the right project/the right people to work with. It's nice to feel calm."

Van Dien has also had to contend with trolling as a result of her Stranger Thingsrole where her character becomes friends with Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn).



Quinn has spoken out to criticise the online abuse Van Dien has received.

“I was talking to her about it. The internet is a very unforgiving place," Quinn said at a live Q&A at Showmasters’ London Comic Con, as per The Independent.



“It’s a place where people can show a lot of support, or where people can rally around hatred and misinformation.”

He added: "It’s indicative of where we are culturally – just through association she [Van Dien] was getting lambasted. It’s disgusting. I don’t know what to say other than it sucks."

