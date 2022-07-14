Stranger Things character Eddie Munson immortalised in Indiana crop circle

Stranger Things fan-favourite Eddie Munson has been immortalised with a one-acre Indiana crop circle.

The show's official YouTube account shared the video cryptically titled, "Eddie, This Is For You", and it shows the cornfield from above, with Eddie (played by Joseph Quinn) wearing his iconic Hellfire Club t-shirt and throwing up some devil horns with his hands.

Luckily for fans, it turns out it's real too - and was designed by Stan Herd with the inscription “Eddie Munson 4 ever”.

A perfect tribute.



