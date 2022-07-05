Spoilers: Stranger Things actress recreates her iconic death scene on TikTok

Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien has given the fans everything they wanted, and recreated her character Chrissy's iconic death scene on TikTok.

Chrissy Cunningham is the most popular girl at Hawkins High School, until she meets a rather unusual end in Eddie Munson's caravan.

Known as the #ChrissyCrunch online, her body snaps bone-by-bone in mid-air, and fans have asked Van Dien to recreate the scene once more. And boy, did she deliver.

'Y'all funky' she captioned the clip while turning it into a dance, appropriately set to Dua Lipa's 'Levitating'.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

