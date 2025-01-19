Grimes weighs in on Elon Musk's gaming record amid 'cheating' allegations

Elon Musk is a good gamer. That much is clearly true. But is he one of the very best in the world? Recently, that’s been called into question.

Musk found himself accused of cheating at action role-playing game Path of Exile 2 after responding to claims someone was playing for him on his social media platform X / Twitter.

Musk began boasting about his credentials as a top gamer after appearing on Joe Rogan's podcast in November and claiming he was one of the top 20 Diablo 4 players in the world .

He would later go on to claim he had soared to the top of the unofficial ranking , by quite some margin too.

However, question marks were raised – after all, how did he find time to play so much when he was cheerleading for Donald Trump so loudly through the US election 2024 campaign.

He then began streaming early access gameplay of Path of Exile 2, the upcoming follow-up to the hit 2013 title. However, people soon questioned whether it was actually him that's been playing it as huge gaps were found in his knowledge which seemed at odds with his account's level of 97, reports Dexerto .

Streamer Asmongold was then forced to hit back at Musk throwing a tantrum on X / Twitter after he posted private DMs, and said the popular YouTuber is "not good at video games" – that was all after the popular streamer questioned if Musk was having someone level up and play for him on Path of Exile 2.

It’s one of the biggest talking points in the gaming world at the moment and now Grimes has come to Musk’s defence – at least when it comes to his credentials on Diablo 4.

Grimes, who is Musk’s ex-wife and mother to three of his children, said: “Just for my personal pride, I would like to state that the father of my children was the first american druid in diablo to clear abattoir of zir and ended that season as best in the USA.

“He was also ranking in Polytopia, and beat Felix himself at the game. I did observe these things with my own eyes. There are other witnesses who can verify this. That is all.”

Musk responded to the message by saying “thanks.”

