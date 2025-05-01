FPL Gameweek 35 preview: News, injuries, suspensions, fixtures, picks and analysis

There we have it - Liverpool have been crowned the Premier League champions and the bottom three relegation spots have been confirmed, with Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton all going back down again.



There's still plenty to play for though as two points separate Manchester City in third and Nottingham Forest in sixth (who have a game in hand) with Aston Villa lurking three points behind that too.

And there's still all to play for in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) too with form and fixtures being more critical than ever ahead of the final four fixtures.

To note, this guide was written on Thursday (May 1) before Nottingham Forest host Brentford and the semi-finals of the Europa League and Conference League, when Manchester United, Spurs and Chelsea are all in acton.

Ahead of each FPL Gameweek, we'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest that's going on, including injury news, suspensions, who's playing who and our in-depth analysis of what you need to be thinking about.



Here's indy100's preview for FPL gameweek 35.

Wolves' Matheus Cunha was the joint top point scorer in FPL GW34 / Joe Prior, Getty Images

FPL gameweek 35 picks - what to think about

As it stands, there are no more double gameweeks and no more blank gameweeks but details of the FA Cup final affecting Manchester City and Crystal Palace and their respective opponents in the Premier League scheduled for the weekend of May 17/18 are yet to be announced.

Let's go with what we know at the moment for now and with only four fixtures left, form and fixture difficulty are incredibly key.

A reminder the assistant manager chip is available now and managers have a monetary value between £0.5m and £1.5m which players need to budget for. It's the penultimate weekend this chip can be maximised.

Going in the order of the Premier League table, Liverpool wrapped up the title at the weekend and could be in party mode. The Reds have two tough fixtures at Chelsea and at home to Arsenal before two neutral ones to finish at Brighton and Crystal Palace.

FPL has five difficulty rankings of fixtures - dark green (1) is the so-called 'easiest' with this then going through light green (2), neutral (3), light red (4), and dark red (5), which is what is referred to through this analysis.

Arsenal have Bournemouth at home next before two tricky games at Liverpool and at home to Newcastle United. The Gunners may also rotate at the weekend ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg at PSG midweek.

Newcastle United are in good form, having won seven of their last eight in all competitions, but do not have another green fixture with a trip to Arsenal on the horizon too. Manchester City are in good form as well and have Wolves at home next before a trip to Southampton followed by two neutral fixtures. Omar Marmoush could be an option up front.

Chelsea have a very tough end to the campaign with Liverpool up next before a trip to Newcastle United, Manchester United's visit to Stamford Bridge and a trip to Nottingham Forest on the final day. Nottingham Forest have a fairly kind run in with games against Crystal Palace, Leicester City, West Ham United and Chelsea to finish.

Aston Villa have been in good form too with a late loss at Manchester City their only blemish in their last six league games, although they were well beaten by Crystal Palace in the FA Cup (who had the beating of them earlier in the season at Selhurst Park too). Villa have three neutral and one green fixture in their run in.

Fulham continue to be in mixed form and have a tricky end to the campaign with two neutral fixtures and two red. Brighton have struggled of late and left it late to beat West Ham United last time out. They have a tough end with Newcastle United next, a trip to in-form Wolves, the visit of Liverpool and Spurs away on the final day.

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last four, with three draws part of that run, and the Cherries have three tough fixtures at Arsenal, home to Aston Villa and a trip to Manchester City before Leicester City visit. Brentford have a decent run-in with Manchester United up next at home, a trip to Ipswich Town, Fulham at home and then a trip to Wolves on the final day.

Crystal Palace have got Nottingham Forest up next before a trip to Spurs, the visit of Wolves and a visit to Anfield on the final day. Wolves, who have won their last six in a row, travel to Manchester City up next before games against Brighton, Crystal Palace and Brentford.

Manchester United may be focusing their efforts in Europe after a disastrous domestic season, similarly to Spurs, as either team could still qualify for next season's Champions League if they win the Europa League. The final for that is on May 21.

The Red Devils travel to Brentford with West Ham United then visiting Old Trafford before a trip to Chelsea and a home game against Aston Villa on the final day.

Everton have Ipswich Town visiting before a trip to Fulham. The Toffees then host Southampton before ending their season at Newcastle United. Spurs travel to West Ham United next before hosting Crystal Palace, visiting Aston Villa and then a home clash against Brighton on the final day. The Hammers have Spurs, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town in their final four.

Ipswich Town have two neutral and two green fixtures to finish their season, Leicester City have two green, a neutral and red and Southampton have a trip to Leicester City next before a neutral and two red fixtures.

Manchester City's Omar Marmoush could be a fruitful option for the rest of the season / Matt Lewis, The FA via Getty Images

FPL injuries



Each gameweek, this is a comprehensive guide to players who are out or are a doubt for each club in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected (if they have a 75 per cent chance of playing, the number will be by their name in brackets, the same for 50 per cent chance and so on), otherwise they are ruled out.

This is correct at the time of writing.

Arsenal - Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori (25), Tomiyasu Takehiro, Jorginho (25), Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus

Aston Villa - Marcus Rashford (25)

Bournemouth - Ryan Christie, Luis Sinisterra, Enes Unal

Brentford - Aaron Hickey (25), Vitaly Janelt, Fabio Carvalho, Josh Dasilva, Igor Thiago (25)

Brighton - Adam Webster (75), Ferdi Kadioglu, Georginio Rutter, James Milner

Brighton - Adam Webster (75), Ferdi Kadioglu, Georginio Rutter, James Milner Chelsea - Robert Sanchez (75), Wesley Fofana, Aaron Anselmino, Christopher Nkunku (75), Omari Kellyman, Marc Guiu

Crystal Palace - Chadi Riad, Cheick Doucoure

Everton - James Tarkowski, Jesper Lindstrom, Orel Mangala, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (50)

Fulham - Antonee Robinson (75), Reiss Nelson, Rodrigo Muniz (25)

Ipswich Town - Arijanet Muric, Axel Tuanzebe (75), Conor Townsend, Sam Szmodics, Jaden Philogene, Wes Burns, Nathan Broadhead, Kalvin Phillips, Chiedozie Ogbene

Leicester City - Mads Hermansen, Ricardo Pereira, Stephy Mavididi, Facundo Buonanotte, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Abdul Fatawu

Liverpool - Conor Bradley (75), Joe Gomez

Manchester City - John Stones, Nathan Ake, Rodri (25), Erling Haaland (25)

Manchester United - Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt (75), Ayden Heaven, Amad Diallo (75), Toby Collyer (25), Joshua Zirkzee

Newcastle United - Lewis Hall, Matt Targett (25), Jamaal Lascelles, Joelinton (75)

Nottingham Forest - Ola Aina (50)

Southampton - Charlie Taylor (25), Albert Gronbaek (25), Paul Onuachu (75)

Spurs - Radu Dragusin, Son Heung-min (50)

West Ham United - Edson Alvarez (50), Crysencio Summerville, Michail Antonio

Wolves - Sam Johnstone (25), Yerson Mosquera, Pedro Lima (75), Enso Gonzalez, Leon Chiwome, Sasa Kalajdzic

FPL suspensions

Some players have picked up suspensions or are ineligible to face their parent club after joining a different team on loan.

Again, this is correct at the time of writing.

Arsenal - Neto

Brighton - Joao Pedro

Chelsea - Mykhailo Mudryk

Crystal Palace - Matt Turner

Ipswich Town - Leif Davis, Ben Johnson

Brentford's Vitaly Janelt will miss the start of next season after having surgery on a heel injury / Alex Davidson, Getty Images

FPL gameweek 35 fixtures

These fixtures kick-off on Saturday (May 3) at 3pm BST unless stated otherwise.

Arsenal v Bournemouth (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Aston Villa v Fulham (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Brentford v Manchester United (Sunday, 2pm)

Brighton v Newcastle United (Sunday, 2pm)

Chelsea v Liverpool (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest (Monday, 8pm)

Everton v Ipswich Town

Leicester City v Southampton

Manchester City v Wolves (Friday, 8pm)

West Ham United v Spurs (Sunday, 2pm)

When does the next FPL gameweek start?

The next one gets underway on Saturday, May 10 with four fixtures kicking off at 3pm.

Players can still join in and play and if you've missed it, indy100 has put together some tips and strategies to get you started:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.