After years of waiting, the wheels are being well and truly set in motion on the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, with a pre-order date officially revealed by Rockstar.

Not only that, but Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive which is the parent company of Rockstar Games, has shared a new official update on the GTA 6 release date.

Zelnick recently said during an earnings call Grand Theft Auto 6 remains on track to release on 19 November 2026, with marketing to start in the summer and pre-orders are likely to open around the same time.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated game ever and gamers continue to avidly track Rockstar's next trailer reveal, gameplay leaks, pre-order clues and map rumours online.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog for all the latest breaking news, Rockstar Games updates, trailer 3 leaks, rumours and fan reactions as they happen.

Is trailer number three heading our way? It's the news gamers around the world were waiting for - but could the official confirmation of a pre-order date mean that the third trailer for GTA 6 finally close? Rockstar announced that the game would be available for pre-order from June 25. However, while nothing else has been confirmed, speculation around another trailer is rife for a number of reasons. First of all, Rockstar replied to new comments on the second trailer, writing: "Consider us busy. June 25." This, of course, could just mean that Rockstar are busy working ahead of the pre-order date. However, give the history of Rockstar release schedules, there could be more there than meets the eye. With both Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar unveiled fresh trailers to coincide with the pre-order dates, so if history repeats itself, gamers could be in for a real treat later this week. Of course, this is all speculation at this point. But whatever happens, this is a hugely significant week in the long build up to the release of GTA 6.



It's finally happening - GTA VI pre-order date confirmed by Rockstar Not long to wait now! The official Rockstar Games account has confirmed that pre-orders will officially begin on June 25.

New heist coming to GTA online While fans wait patiently for updates on GTA 6, there's been a new heist announced for GTA Online, with players setting their sights on a grand art gallery raid in Los Santos. Read more here.

GTA parodying real life is 'harder than ever' A former GTA producer has spoken about bringing the real world to life through parody in the games, saying it's harder than ever. Speaking to IGN, Lazlow Jones said: “The thing that became difficult as the projects took longer, is making ridiculous characters, brands, situations so that the world doesn’t catch up with you." Fans will be patiently waiting to see how GTA IV puts a mirror up to society when it's released later this year.

Red Dead Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update about Red Dead Online. A social media post said: "Dress yourself in Yankee finery with this Red Dead Online outfit created by kindainappropriate_ from the r/reddeadfashion community. "Assemble this look for free by claiming the pieces from the Wheeler, Rawson and Co catalogue."

Take-Two CEO shares new GTA 6 release date update @theschoolofhardknocks $8 BILLION from WHAT 🤯 I interviewed the CEO of one of the biggest video game companies in the world, Strauss Zelnick and I asked him how he got RICH! Since his company publishes the “GTA” video games, I asked him when GTA XI is coming out! I also asked him the number one lesson about business he would teach to people that’s not taught in a classroom. Lastly, I asked him the best advice he’d give the younger generation. #wealth #entrepreneur #financialfreedom #motivation He's absolutely everywhere at the minute - Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has shared a new update on GTA 6's release date. TikToker The School of Hard Knocks interviewed Zelnick on the street and he confirmed the game remains on track. When asked when GTA 6 is coming out, he calmly responded: "November 19." He added: "The team at Rockstar really seeks to do something that's never been done before. That's really hard and takes a long time."

FULL STORY: GTA 6 'last enormous release of its kind' predicts author and expert GTA 6 could be the 'last enormous release of its kind' says George E. Osborn Rockstar Games & Supplied At the risk of this sounding like famous last words, it seems all but certain GTA 6 will release on 19 November barring any last minute disasters. That's because six months ahead of the game's release, Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive confirmed the game still remains on track to release by the end of 2026. There seems to be high confidence in the industry this will be the case too as almost every other publisher is avoiding releasing their games anywhere near GTA 6. The vast majority of games from other publishers slated to release in the second half of 2026 are releasing in September or October or being pushed back completely to February 2027 and beyond. But while it's positive GTA 6 seems nailed on to release on 19 November, gaming expert George E. Osborn, the author of the upcoming book Power Play which focuses on the link between gaming and politics plus the battle for global influence, thinks the behemoth release of GTA 6 might be the last of its kind. Read the full story here.

Release date update from renowned industry insider reaction NateTheHate says GTA VI is still on track for its planned November release window

by u/Loose_Society9485 in GamingLeaksAndRumours In the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit, social media users have been reacting to NateTheHate's claims GTA 6 remains on track to release on 19 November and it should stay that way "unless something unexpected and catastrophically goes wrong". On Loose_Society9485's post, Manicscarecr0w said: "Neat." hermanphi said: "I know it will never happen but just imagine how crazy it would be if they say 'We ended up being more productive these past few months, we're changing plans and are now aiming to release GTA 6 in September'. God that would be so f****** funny." comrade333 said: "That was obvious tbh." BabylonianWeeb said: "I think it's pretty much confirmed that GTA 6 will be releasing this year with all big publishers avoiding November." metalyger said: "It would be pretty f***** if they did push it back to like spring 2027, just because of how the industry has moved around releases to avoid GTA 6. No technical reason for a delay, just something to troll everyone with."

GTA 6 release date update from renowned industry insider A renowned gaming industry insider has shared a very encouraging update about GTA 6's release date. The last official update came from Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, in May when CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed GTA 6 remained on track to release on 19 November. And on X / Twitter, NateTheHate says it's still looking good for GTA 6 to release on that date. Replying to a Tweet, he said: "Unless something unexpected and catastrophically goes wrong with GTA 6 in the immediate future... It'll hit in November as planned." At the time of writing, there's 157 days until 19 November. The countdown continues.

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