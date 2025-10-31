GTA 6 LIVE: Rockstar Games website update sparks trailer 3 speculation

Rockstar Games updating its website has sparked rumours there will be imminent news GTA 6 trailer 3, release date or pre-orders.

After Rockstar released GTA 6 trailer 2 in May 2025, with lots of new screenshots, artwork and a revamped website, players have been eager for more. The update came shortly after GTA 6's release date was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026.

As one of the most highly anticipated video game releases in history, GTA 6 continues to surprise fans with leaks, rumours and speculation.

Stay tuned with the latest GTA 6 news, Rockstar Games updates and Take-Two announcements through the indy100 live blog below.

ICYMI: Rockstar Games website update sparks trailer 3 speculation from GTA6 Rockstar Games has made a huge change to the user interface (UI) of its website and it has sparked speculation there will be news on GTA 6 trailer 3, release date or preorders. The website has a completely new look plus what seems to be a brand new GTA 6 logo which is leading gamers to believe an announcement of some sort is imminent. On a post in the GTA 6 Subreddit, PercRodgersKnee said: "First time we've seen that logo with the palm tree silhouette inside the VI like that too, right? Release date no longer prominently featured though... That's the big news imo." Mysterious3712 said: "Wait, is that our first look at the actual new logo?" Left_Side_Driver said: "I dig that new monochrome version of the logo." There has already been lots of speculation about Rockstar sharing an update on GTA 6 around the time of Take-Two's next earnings call which takes place in eight days' time.

More reaction to Strauss Zelnick's AI comments There's another popular Reddit thread, this one in the Gaming Subreddit, of gamers reacting to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick's comments about AI not creating any Grand Theft Auto games in the future. fredy31 said: "Do you want a game that is basically an average of all the other games available? That's AI at its best. Hell there was this dude on X / Twitter saying 'AI VIDEO GAMES ARE JUST AROUND THE CORNER' with a video... Of what looks like the most generic shooter of all time. And bad." MuptonBossman said: "If only every CEO had this mentality... AI can be a great tool to help developers but it shouldn't replace them." Chaotic_Mind_Paints said: "Realistically speaking, all AI can do is fill gaps in the human process by speeding it up (things like autofilling / balancing colours etc) but any kind of generative process (3D mode'ling, coding etc) might find it just easier and more efficient to rely on human work rather than having a PC generate the assets and then having a human correct the imperfections. Currently, models are just not trained enough to generate 3D models that don't look all the same, for instance."

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update for GTA Online. A social media post said: "You're not seeing things. The skies above GTA Online really are full of UFOs that are abducting locals who stray too close to their otherworldly glow. "Escape their clutches to earn special rewards."

'Final logo?' from GTA6 Gamers continue to discuss Rockstar's updated website in the GTA 6 Subreddit, with what appears to be a new variation of the GTA 6 logo the hot topic. AntoGidan posted a screenshot of the website, showing the monochrome 'VI' logo with palm trees in it, asking: "Final logo?" But a lot of comments have been saying the same thing. Medium_Leadership_70 said: "It's the same logo just monochromatic, look at the original one it has those palm trees in the gradient." astrojacodan said: "You guys overthink things. It's just the same logo shown in the trailers but monochromatic." kaspars222 said: "Why would this be final logo? It's the same logo as before just in white."

GTA 6 billboards spotted in Times Square Videos have gone viral of GTA 6 billboards being spotted in Times Square in New York City. At first, it wasn't clear when exactly this video was taken, but it has since emerged it was captured in May soon after the release of trailer 2 and the release date delay. It isn't a new video but has only just started circulating on social media.

Reaction to Strauss Zelnick's AI comments from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick's comments about AI not creating any Grand Theft Auto games in the future. SunGodLuffy6 said: "W take from Strauss. I'm glad Rockstar is a Take-Two company, sure they're not perfect but at least they're aware that AI wouldn't create something as beautiful as RDR2 and currently GTA 6. If we're being honest, if EA or Activision bought Rockstar, we would've had seven GTA games with less quality." Responsible-List-837 said: "It's naive to think Take-Two won't use AI as a tool in the development cycle." bluAstrid said: "AI is a wonderful tool to manage existing ideas but it cannot create anything new."

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick on if AI could create next GTA Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has given his verdict on if artificial intelligence (AI) could create future Grand Theft Auto titles and other games that come under the company's umbrella, such as Red Dead Redemption, NBA 2K and Borderlands. Speaking to CNBC, Zelnick said: "Anything that involves backward-looking data compute, [AI is] really good for that and that applies to lots of things. What we do at Take-Two, anything that isn't attached to that, it's going to be really, really bad at. "The team's creativity is extraordinary and what Rockstar Games tries to do, and so far has done over and over again, is create something that approaches perfection. There is no creativity that can exist by definition in any AI model, because it is data driven."

Trailer 3 release 'lining up' with key date from GTA6 A Redditor says the date of Take-Two's next earnings call is "possibly lining up with trailer 3 release". Take-Two is Rockstar Games' parent company and every quarter, it hosts an earnings call to give shareholders and stakeholders an update on the performance of the company to drive interest and investment. The next one is scheduled for Thursday 6 November at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. Since GTA 6 trailer 1 released in December 2023, there has been at the very least a mention in every call about the release date of the most anticipated game of all time. In May earlier this year, just over a week before an earnings call, Rockstar announced GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026 and then released trailer 2. With GTA 6 now less than seven months away from its revised date, there has been speculation swirling for a while that there will be some sort of update from Rockstar around the time of Take-Two's next earnings call, either in the form of new content such as trailer 3 or that the game has been delayed again. In the GTA 6 Subreddit, VewVegas-1221 says it's "lining up" and Redditors have been commenting with their thoughts. RealPandoranPatriot said: "People have been saying this for the last two years. They were right one time." Alarmed_Barracuda612 said: "Fingers crossed boys 🤞🤞🤞" ErrorHappy145 said: "December-January is the most likely time frame for trailer 3 tbh."

GTA 6 story opening 'almost certain' from GTA6 A Redditor claims the story opening in GTA 6 is "almost certain" to start with a storm. Comprehensive_Cap611 said: "Basically every Rockstar game opens with harsh weather to give a frantic setting to get you hooked before they send you out into the massive open world. Often, snow is used but in the case of Miami, a hurricane is much more likely. We also get a shot in trailer 2 of Jason fixing his house. I think this could follow a storm. The scene also seems to be an early scene in the game and could very much be our introduction to Brian as a character as he gets us to do some pretty menial tasks. It would also be an opportunity to wow the audience with the games physics from the start. I remember being amazed by the snow physics in RDR2 when I first played." And others have been commenting their thoughts on this theory - and most are not having it. Based_God12 said: "Basically every game from Rockstar opens with harsh weather? I can only think of two that did that. Please play more Rockstar games." NaFamWeGood said: "Seems farfetched." EmmyEmmoEmmers said: "I don't agree that 'every' Rockstar game opens with harsh weather but I think it would be cool if a hurricane was a major plot point. They could definitely use a post-hurricane setting as a way to put the characters in an area with a lot of obstacles that they have to navigate their way out of while in a shootout. Maybe just contained to a coastal area though (don't wanna trash the whole map)."

Red Dead Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update for Red Dead Online on social media. A post said: "Jump into a fright-filled Red Dead Online Featured Series this week for 2x RDO$ and XP. "Plus get 3x Rewards in All Hallows' Call to Arms, Moonshine bonuses, Halloween Pass 2 rewards and more through 3 November."

Full story: Bully Online revealed - but gamers issue same stark warning Bully Online releases in early access soon - but gamers are warning developers about what could happen next Rockstar Games Away from GTA 6 for a moment, Bully Online has been confirmed on social media but a number of gamers have issued the same stark warning about it. That's because it's not actually an official Rockstar Games release but a mod created by the game's community. SWEGTA, a creator that regularly posts Bully and Rockstar Games content, shared an update about a mod for the game that acts as an online mode similar to GTA Online or Red Dead Online. Read the full story here.

Official screenshots brilliantly recreated in GTA 5 from GTA6 A gamer has brilliantly recreated some of the official GTA 6 screenshots in GTA 5. Redditor Noru122 posted 19 comparisons of GTA 6 screenshots and trailer stills alongside recreations from GTA 5 in the GTA 6 Subreddit, including characters, landscapes and action shots. Noru122 said: "GTA 6 is (hopefully) only seven months out, so I figured it was the perfect time to share some more of my GTA 5 recreations of the GTA 6 screenshots to add on to a few I shared a few months ago here. The screens were recreated using Menyoo along with Visual V on GTA 5 (Legacy Edition)." And Redditors have been saying similar things about them in the comments. Whornz4 said: "The detail in GTA 6 is incredible. One thing about GTA is it is hard to capture the magic of the game in a screenshot. I feel like GTA is much better shown off with video. It looks better in motion imo. All that to say is this game will be a banger come next year." YARA1212 said: "How the hell people recreate screenshots like this? I need to know." Free_Fig_9885 said: "Great comparison and great work 👏" Kwint456 said: "Some of those GTA 5 screenshots indeed look like a 12-year-old game, while others look like they were from five years ago." Thatmafiatrilogy said: "Crazy how GTA 5 still holds up, 10 years ago no one thought graphics could get any better than this and they have reached their limit and yet here we are."

'Things we probably won't see in GTA 6' from GTA6 There's a viral post in the GTA 6 Subreddit discussing "things we probably won't see in GTA 6 because it's set in current times". Redditor SuchAppeal sparked the discussion with an image of an internet cafe and others have been commenting with their thoughts. Vt420KeyboardError4 said: "Most likely the first game without payphones." Nicholas7907 said: "Regular taxi cabs? I mean, they most likely will be present in the game but there's probably gonna be some kind of Uber parody also serving as a means of quick travel for the player." kennedye2112 said: "You probably won't be able to actually use them but it wouldn't surprise me to see EV chargers here and there." AJfriedRICE said: "I'm expecting to see a lot more NPCs on the street looking down at their phones." Him-Dunkcan212121 said: "This is probably a reach but I wonder if the classic floating dollar bills will be minimised or even not exist as carrying physical cash is just not as popular. This would definitely make it more challenging in the beginning to get money but could make it more fun if you have to resort to robberies and gig jobs (Uber, food delivery etc) to gain quick cash instead of just killing people on the street."

'Alternative' GTA 6 trailer posted online from GTA6 Redditor anamorph235 shared an "alternative" GTA 6 trailer pieced together of footage from the first two trailers and clips from the game's official website. The user said they "wanted to give it a bit more cinematic flow with Bruce Springsteen music". It was shared in the GTA 6 Subreddit and it has stunned social media users in the comments. StrawberriFrogz said: "I have no words besides. Well done!" EthanZine said: "I came in expecting to be disappointed and left thoroughly impressed. Great job!" TheAp4ch3 said: "This is btw the best fan made GTA trailer ever. Congratulations (I think)!"

Next official announcement date revealed Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two has revealed the latest date the next official announcement on GTA 6 will be made - and it's just over a week away. Every quarter, Take-Two hosts an earnings call to give shareholders and stakeholders an update on the performance of the company to drive interest and investment. The next one is scheduled for Thursday 6 November at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. Since GTA 6 trailer 1 released in December 2023, there has been at the very least a mention in every call about the release date of the most anticipated game of all time. As November will mark six months until the current GTA 6 release date of 26 May 2026, there is speculation swirling online Rockstar could be gearing up to make announcements about the game around the end of October or start of November - whether that's a new trailer, pre-order information or another delay.

GTA 6 nightclubs 'fun' and 'mischief' debated online from GTA6 It's no secret nightclubs will feature in GTA 6 in some capacity because they've been featured in the trailers and screenshots shared by Rockstar. Redditor Emergency_Benefit416 asked the GTA 6 Subreddit: "If GTA 6 nightclubs let you dance, what other mischief or fun could happen?" And, brace yourself, others have been commenting with their thoughts. RouchneckG6 said: "Sex in the bathroom." Oceanz08 said: "Kinda like with strippers, if you start dancing with a random NPC, you can start flirting or something." Hungry-Pop8528 said: "Getting into fist fights, especially as Jason would be what I would do. I'm not gonna lie, fighting in GTA is so hilarious, especially in GTA 5 when you knock them out."

Trailer 3 release date 'teased' by Rockstar Games Rockstar Games has "teased" the date trailer 3 will be released, according to a viral theory on social media. @GTAVI_Countdown, a prominent X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, posted: "Rockstar Games might've teased GTA 6 trailer 3's date as Jason's digital watch shows a specific number '11:08' which points to November 8. "This date also marks the first trailer's announcement anniversary. "Additionally, the next earnings call takes place on November 6, so it's more likely that we'll get an announcement either before or after the call." These claims were reposted into the GTA 6 Subreddit and safe to say fans are not impressed with the theory... ZOoNeR_ said: "That's a Saturday, no way the release is on a Saturday, it will either happen close before or after the earnings call "IF" something happens in November." Soy_Nahual said: "Honestly, why are we still speculating about trailer 3's release date? If anything, trailer 2 proved that Rockstar is gonna release it whenever they want, bunch of theories and none of them were right. This is pointless, just live your life and enjoy it when it drops." AnythingSwimming759 said: "Not this s*** again 😔" Nervous_Split_3176 said: "Always remember that they drop trailers whenever the f*** they want." Reasonable-Battle-26 said: "Wha- where? How does this connect to anything? At this point any numbers seen on anything in the trailer should be treated as a POTENTIAL release date 🤣🤣😭" A trailer 3 release date has not been officially confirmed and is speculation at this time.

