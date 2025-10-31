The most iconic celebrity Halloween costumes of 2025 so far

The spooky season is well and truly upon us, as we all prepare our costumes for Halloween this year. As ever, celebrities are already pulling out all the stops for the festivities.

From hilariously self-referencing their own meme to being inspired by the biggest film of the year, or a particular food item, the creativity has been through the roof for Halloween 2025.

(And if you're looking for a last-minute outfit idea, perhaps you can take some inspiration...)

Here are some of our favourite costumes we've seen so far:

Demi Lovato as 'Poot Lovato'





@ddlovato hi AD it’s me poot, welcome to my basement!

Proving she can laugh at herself, Demi Lovato has dressed up as her viral meme from 2015, where a washed-out edited photo of Demi first circulated on Tumblr, with a fan joking that it was her secret twin sister called Poot who’d been “locked in a basement her whole life" which soon went viral on social media.

In a TikTok video, the singer can be seen in a white t-shirt, pale makeup, with a comb-over pixie cut and not forgetting the intense lighting to recreate to look.





Kim Petras as Babydoll from ‘Sucker Punch’

@kimpetras You’ll never have me… ever

Kim Petras did a whole video shoot dressed up as Babydoll from the 2011 film Sucker Punch, wearing a navy blue sailor-style crop top and matching skirt with thigh-high stockings, with a M1911A1 pistol and platinum blonde hair.





Leigh-Anne as Rumi of HUNTR/X from Kpop Demon Hunters

@leighannepinnock Of course I had to be Rumi for Halloween... I think I'm actually more obsessed than my daughters! we stan K pop demon hunters in this house #halloween #kpopdemonhunters #rumi @Paige Cole With 3 Ears 👂🏾

Leigh-Anne Pinnock was inspired by the huge Netflix film Kpop Demon Hunters as she has dressed up as Rumi, with her recognisable purple braid.

"Of course I had to be Rumi for Halloween... I think I'm actually more obsessed than my daughters! we stan K pop demon hunters in this house," she wrote.





Jade as Greta from ‘Gremlins 2’





Jade is known for pulling off some memorable Halloween looks, and this year is not different as she's transformed herself into Greta from Gremlins 2 by covering herself in green, wearing big Gremlin ears, green wig and Greta's leopard print top and skirt.





Megan Thee Stallion as Choso from ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’

Megan Thee Stallion has shared that for this "Hottieween" she's dressed up as Choso from ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ with his blood-red mark across her face and wearing a light tan robe with a purple scarf.





Eugene Lee Yang as Jinu from ‘KPop Demon Hunters

Another Kpop Demon Hunters-inspired look, and this time, creator Eugene Lee Yang dressed up as Jinu, who wears a traditional black Korean hanbok with a Korean gat hat, chains across his chest.





Janelle Monae as Cat in the Hat





.... and Beetlejuice

Janelle Monae showed some serious dedication by doing two different Halloween looks (both of them classics we know and love), the first being Beetlejuice and the second putting on a fur suit and long hat to transform into the Cat in the Hat.





Lizzo as Chili’s mozzarella stick

@lizzo Eat me @Chili’s Grill & Bar





Sometimes you just have to dress up as a loved fast food item, and that's exactly what Lizzo did, deciding to go cheesy (quite literally) by turning herself into a Chili's mozzarella stick.





Quenlin Blackwell as the Girl with Headphones meme

Influencer and content creator Quenlin Blackwell went viral for two of her Halloween outfits, the first recreating her favourite meme, the Girl with Headphones (if you know, you know...)

She also teamed up with fellow influencer Larray to dress as White Chicks

Then she threw it back to the noughties with fellow influencer Larray as the pair dressed up as FBI agents Kevin Copeland and Marcus Copeland in disguise as Tiffy and Brittany Wilson in 2004 film White Chicks - and yes they even recreated the iconic diss scene too.

Elsewhere from Indy100, 10 Halloween costume ideas that perfectly sum up 2025, and Leading doctor issues warning over this popular Halloween accessory.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.