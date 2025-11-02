It’s been claimed that Grand Theft Auto developers Rockstar Games has sacked 30 employees after they attempted to start a union, according to reports that have emerged online.

According to The Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain (IWGB), the staff members were sacked over “trade union activity”. However, Take Two Interactive, of which Rockstar Games is a subsidiary, said that the staff members were dismissed due to “gross misconduct”.

A statement from the IWGB about the latest developments at Rockstar Games read: “Over 30 members of UK staff at Rockstar Games, developers of the Grand Theft Auto series, were fired on Thursday, October 30 due to trade union activity.

“The staff, who were all part of a private trade union Discord channel and members of the Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain, were dismissed in what the union argues constitutes unlawful and retaliatory dismissals.

“Organisers at the IWGB have reported that amongst the staff dismissed were those with visas sponsored by Rockstar and those with medical conditions who will lose access to essential workplace healthcare schemes.”

Spring McParlin-Jones is chair of the IWGB Game Workers Union.

He said: “Next year, Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to make upwards of 10 billion dollars (£7.6 billion).

“That's enough to end world hunger for a year. Such a flagrant attack on workers' rights from such a valuable studio sends a very clear and shocking message to the world, that money matters more than people.”

The head of global corporate communications at Take Two Interactive, Alan Lewis, said: “We strive to make the world's best entertainment properties by giving our best-in-class creative teams positive work environments and ongoing career opportunities.

“Our culture is focused on teamwork, excellence, and kindness. Rockstar Games terminated a small number of individuals for gross misconduct, and for no other reason. As always, we fully support Rockstar's ambitions and approach.”

