Hogwarts Legacy 2 LIVE: Harry Potter HBO casting has fans hyped

Hogwarts Legacy 2 is expected to be an upcoming sequel to the highly successful Hogwarts Legacy from Portkey Games, which is part of Warner Bros Games.



Hogwarts Legacy released in 2023 and it became the best selling title of the year such was its huge popularity. The game was critically acclaimed too.



Hogwarts Legacy 2 is understood to be in the works but has not yet been officially confirmed despite it being previously publicised by senior figures.

For all the latest on all things Hogwarts Legacy 2, keep it locked with our dedicated live blog below.

Harry Potter HBO series casting has gone down well with fans from HarryPotterGame Redditors in the HarryPotterGame Subreddit have been reacting to the casting announcement for the Harry Potter HBO series. It's been officially revealed Dominic McLaughlin will play protagonist Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will be Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout will portray Ron Weasley. And fans are pleased with the casting choices for the three main characters. MagnusGallant23 said: "I wasn't prepared to see this today, imo looks great. The only feeling I have is that I'm old." Balager47 said: "Looks pretty good. It's almost funny how Ron the new Ron is." raalic said: "They look perfect. Cute kids. I wish them luck and for all that is good in this world, keep them away from social media." For more on everything we know so far about the Harry Potter HBO series, read the full story here.

Hogwarts Legacy 2: Everything we know so far Hogwarts Legacy 2 is heavily rumoured to be in development Screenshot from Portkey Games, Warner Bros Games Hogwarts Legacy 2 has not been officially confirmed however Bloomberg's Jason Schreier previously reported Warner Bros Games is indeed working on a sequel. It's previously been publicised by bosses at the company but it has not been revealed. An example of this is that David Haddad, the former president of Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment, spoke with Varietybefore leaving the company. "The rest of the company was very curious about what we helped to unlock with Hogwarts Legacy," he said. Variety reported Haddad said the games team have been "co-ordinating some of the big-picture storytelling elements in the Hogwarts Legacy sequel with the storylines that will play out in the Harry Potter HBO series". Read the full story here.

Elsewhere from indy100, Hogwarts Legacy 2 and HBO series details have been revealed by former company boss and a new Hogwarts Legacy trailer for the Switch 2 shows a night and day comparison to the original Switch.

