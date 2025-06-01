Hogwarts Legacy 2 LIVE: Harry Potter HBO casting has fans hyped

Hogwarts Legacy 2 is expected to be an upcoming sequel to the highly successful Hogwarts Legacy from Portkey Games, which is part of Warner Bros Games.



Hogwarts Legacy released in 2023 and it became the best selling title of the year such was its huge popularity. The game was critically acclaimed too.



Hogwarts Legacy 2 is understood to be in the works but has not yet been officially confirmed despite it being previously publicised by senior figures.

Popular Hogwarts Legacy meme from HarryPotterGame There's a meme in the HarryPotterGame Subreddit that's proving popular with fans. The meme shows Squidward in bed unable to sleep while SpongeBob is running around in the background; a caption above Squidward says "everyone in Hogwarts trying to sleep" and one above SpongeBob says "me casting Revelio every five seconds". FakePoloManchurian's post has gone down well in the comments too. Ill-Kangaroo-4986 said: "STOPP ☠️☠️☠️ I laughed way too f****** hard at this 😭😭😭😭" FreezingPointRH said: "Just disillusion yourself first. That way you can whisper Revelio and let people sleep." MonCity19 said: "Mix it up with a little Lumos."

Hogwarts Legacy Switch 2 Edition trailer shows off night and day Switch comparison Hogwarts Legacy is one of the third party games releasing Day One on the Switch 2 Portkey Games / Warner Bros Games A recent Hogwarts Legacy trailer posted by both Warner Bros Games and Nintendo shows a side-by-side comparison of how the game runs on the new Switch 2 console compared to the original Switch. Hogwarts Legacy is one of a number of games that's got a Switch 2 Edition releasing day one alongside the new console on June 5.

Those who already own the game on Nintendo Switch can buy an upgrade for $10 and those that don't can buy the full Switch 2 game on release. To show off some of the technical advancements of the Switch 2 console, and how the game runs on it, a new trailer shows a side-by-side comparison of how the game looks and performs on the Switch compared to the Switch 2. Read the full story here.

Hogwarts Legacy 2 and HBO series details revealed by former company boss Hogwarts Legacy 2 and the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series could be linked / Screenshot from Portkey Games, Warner Bros Games Hogwarts Legacy 2 and the upcoming Harry Potter HBO seriesare likely to be "co-ordinated", according to comments from a former company boss. David Haddad, the former president of Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment, spoke with Variety before leaving the company. "The rest of the company was very curious about what we helped to unlock with Hogwarts Legacy," he said. Variety reported Haddad said the games team have been "co-ordinating some of the big-picture storytelling elements in the Hogwarts Legacy sequel with the storylines that will play out in the Harry Potter HBO series". Read the full story here.

What platforms will Hogwarts Legacy 2 release on? Hogwarts Legacy released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. A sequel would be expected to release on current generation consoles, namely PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. It's likely the game would release on Switch 2 and could even release on future generations of hardware, should the PS6 and Xbox's follow up to the Series be out by then.

When could Hogwarts Legacy 2 release? There is no information about a release date yet but HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV series may give a bit of an indication about this. The series was initially expected to release in 2026 but more recent reports state it's expected to air in 2027, with filming expected to start later this year. If that is the case, Hogwarts Legacy 2 could release to tie in with that, meaning there would be a four year gap between the two games releasing. With The Last of Us, Naughty Dog released The Last of Us: Complete Edition, a bundle of both games, when Season 2 started in April.

Harry Potter HBO series casting has gone down well with fans from HarryPotterGame Redditors in the HarryPotterGame Subreddit have been reacting to the casting announcement for the Harry Potter HBO series. It's been officially revealed Dominic McLaughlin will play protagonist Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will be Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout will portray Ron Weasley. And fans are pleased with the casting choices for the three main characters. MagnusGallant23 said: "I wasn't prepared to see this today, imo looks great. The only feeling I have is that I'm old." Balager47 said: "Looks pretty good. It's almost funny how Ron the new Ron is." raalic said: "They look perfect. Cute kids. I wish them luck and for all that is good in this world, keep them away from social media." For more on everything we know so far about the Harry Potter HBO series, read the full story here.

Hogwarts Legacy 2: Everything we know so far Hogwarts Legacy 2 is heavily rumoured to be in development Screenshot from Portkey Games, Warner Bros Games Hogwarts Legacy 2 has not been officially confirmed however Bloomberg's Jason Schreier previously reported Warner Bros Games is indeed working on a sequel. It's previously been publicised by bosses at the company but it has not been revealed. An example of this is that David Haddad, the former president of Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment, spoke with Varietybefore leaving the company. "The rest of the company was very curious about what we helped to unlock with Hogwarts Legacy," he said. Variety reported Haddad said the games team have been "co-ordinating some of the big-picture storytelling elements in the Hogwarts Legacy sequel with the storylines that will play out in the Harry Potter HBO series". Read the full story here.

