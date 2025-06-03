The Witcher 4 LIVE: Epic Games' State of Unreal event to showcase new game details

New details about CD Projekt Red's highly-anticipated The Witcher 4 will be announced at Epic Games' State of Unreal event.

The Witcher 4 was revealed with a cinematic trailer at The Game Awards 2024 in December last year but official details about the game have been scarce since.



However it's been confirmed "innovative technology and features" in The Witcher 4 will be revealed during the event, which starts at 9.30am EDT (6.30am PDT / 2.30pm BST) on June 3 and is being livestreamed online.

Keep it locked with our live blog below for all the latest on The Witcher 4 and the State of Unreal event as it happens.

What's been confirmed about The Witcher 4? The game was first revealed to be in the works in 2022 and will be called The Witcher 4, the first game in what's been described by the studio as an AAA RPG trilogy. Charles Tremblay, vice president of CD Projekt Red, previously told Eurogamer: "It will be better, bigger, greater than The Witcher 3, it will be better than Cyberpunk because for us, it's unacceptable [to launch so abysmally]." Michal Nowakowski, joint-CEO at CD Projekt Red, has since said the game is now in the "full development" phase. A new trailer at The Game Awards 2024 showed Ciri as the main character; Geralt will still feature but not in the main role. Ciri has gone through the famously painful Trial of the Grasses which means she is now a hugely powerful warrior. The trailer showed her trying to save a woman from a tribe who was chosen to be a sacrifice to a monster which Ciri, who is now a Witcher herself, takes down before returning to the tribe to see the woman has been killed anyway. In an interview with IGN, game director Sebastian Kalemba revealed the choices players make in the game will have much more weighting and there will be scope to develop Ciri in a number of different ways. In an interview with Gamespot, Kalemba added Gwent will be a part of the world and there will be romance. In the same interview, executive producer Malgorzata Mitrega said the trailer is set in an "isolated village" in the "north" and shows "side content for the game". She added Ciri is more agile, can do more magic, there are loads of new tools such as the chain seen in the trailer and there will be loads of new monsters. Kalemba has also said players will experience brand new regions on the Continent and there will be loads of brand new monsters too. He also said the monster in the trailer called Bauk is inspired by Serbian mythology and is a "tricky, tricky b*****d" as it "plays with your own fears". Release date and platforms are currently unknown.

CD Projekt Red will not make anything else other than AAA role-playing games A co-founder and a joint-CEO of CD Projekt Red have both confirmed the studio will only continue to produce AAA role-playing games and not deviate from that at all. Speaking on the latest episode of the AnsweRED podcast, Marcin Iwinski (co-founder) and Adam Badowski (joint-CEO) spoke about the importance of the studio not trying out different things and going down different avenues it's not associated with. Iwinski said: "We cannot do so many things we would love to do, we are tempted to do. We tried and it didn't work out. We have to focus on what we are good at and really put 100 per cent into it." Badowski added: "We're going to develop AAA RPG open-world narrative-driven games and this is our, let's say, niche. So the focus is there."

The Witcher 4 details to be revealed at State of Unreal event New details about CD Projekt Red's upcoming The Witcher 4 will be announced at Epic Games' State of Unreal event. State of Unreal will show off the latest tools and technology of Epic Games' game engine Unreal Engine 5. This will include a look at some of the "innovative technology and features that will power The Witcher 4 and beyond", The Witcher 4's official social media account confirmed.

How and when can I watch State of Unreal? Epic Games' State of Unreal event is taking place at Unreal Fest in Orlando, Florida. It starts at 9.30am EDT (6.30am PDT / 2.30pm BST) on June 3. The event will also be livestreamed across Epic Games' official YouTube and Twitch channels. Select partners will also be livestreaming the event too. Keep it locked with our live blog for all the latest as it happens as we'll be covering the event live.

Good morning! Hello and welcome to the indy100 live blog on Epic Games' State of Unreal event! We'll be building up to the event and covering it live when it starts in a few hours' time. It's been confirmed there will be news about CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 4. As well as that, we'll be covering all the announcements made at the event as they happen so stay tuned.

Elsewhere from indy100, The Witcher 4 may not feature one of its most popular characters and Cyberpunk 2 has entered pre-production at CD Projekt Red.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.