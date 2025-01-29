A woman who was asking for cleaning advice got more than she bargained for after it eventually led to her uncovering her husband's affair.

Taking to Reddit's "Cleaning Tips" forum, user @mioraa shared a posted about how everything in her house started turning green.

"At first it was just my cat, and then it became my bedsheets, my feet (which then stained my shoes and socks), my couch, my phone charger, and now my wall," she said in the post.

The OP then asked if anyone knew what it is or how to get rid of it.

Initially, she thought it was mould, but added: "...now I'm thinking maybe my laundry detergent pods which are green. But I did a test wash and dry and it didn’t stain my clothes until i wore them for a few hours around the house before it turned green".

In the post, the user also shared photos of her cats where one of them was covered in the green stuff, as well as her wall and sheets..





Reddit users responded in the comments where they shared their various thoughts and theories.

One person wrote: "Why just one cat vs. Both? I feel like that has to be some kind of clue… does one have something/go somewhere the other doesn’t, that would differentiate what the source might be?"



"Are your cats indoor cats or do they have access to industrial or cleaning materials that might be stored in your garage, closet or laundry room?" another person asked.

While some also noted that dark fabric could be the cause, as it could be a colour transfer from the sheets.

But there was one particular response which was critical in finding out the cause as they queried: "Or possibly just buy some new jeans from Old Navy?? lol they stain everything".

To which the OP replied saying that she and her husband are "not jean-wearers".

Then a follow-up poster jested: "Imagine this is how you discover he’s having an affair with some Old Navy wearing woman, from the cat turning green!"

That's when OP jokingly wrote back that she was going to look through her husband's bank statements to see if he bought any jeans from the brand.

A couple of weeks went by before the OP gave an update where she shared that she had her water and AC checked, got rid of her bed sheets for beige ones, as well as a mould inspection which all didn't make much difference.

That's when she addressed the previous Old Navy comment and admitted she "nervously laughed" when she saw it and did check their joint bank account but no purchases from the brand came up.

However, the OP "couldn’t shake this strange feeling" and revealed that she's "already had suspicions on a possible affair" citing "multiple last minute overtime shifts," as well as "overall changes in behavior".

She also noted that her husband her cheated before so has "always been a bit anxious" in this regard so when see read the Old Navy comment she "spiralled" and went through her husband's Instagram account and saw "sexy DMs from a woman who wears jeans," though she cannot confirm if they're Old Navy.

After this revelation, the OP decided to leave with her cat and go to her parents house and is planning to divorce her husband.

