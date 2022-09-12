Moment Queen's passing was announced on London's Elizabeth line

A new clip has emerged of the moment a train conductor told passengers on London's Elizabeth Line that the Queen had passed away.

The namesake line opened earlier this year.

“Our long-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has sadly passed away. I’m sure you will all join me in a moment of remembrance for an amazing lady and Queen," the driver can be heard saying solemnly.

Passengers appeared to sit in silence during a moment of reflection.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.