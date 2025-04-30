Magic is well and truly back as the trailer for Now You See Me: Now You Don't has been released.

The third instalment sees the return of The Four Horsemen get up to more tricks, pull off more illusions, and of course, we can expect some twists, turns and some new faces along the way.

This latest film in the franchise comes after 2013's Now You See Me and 2016's Now You See Me 2 - so nearly a decade on, we're getting another one - but what can fans expect?

Here is everything you need to know about Now You See Me: Now You Don't.

Who is in the cast?

Fans will be delighted to know that we'll see the return of the Four Horsemen, Daniel Atlas (Jesse Eisenberg), Merritt McKinney (Woody Harrelson), Henley Reeves (Isla Fisher), and Jack Wilder (Dave Franco), along with Thaddeus Bradley (Morgan Freeman).

But where is Mark Ruffalo?

The actor played protagonist Dylan Rhodes in the previous films, but doesn't appear to be returning for the latest film, at least from the trailer, where he is nowhere to be seen.

We'll also be introduced to some new characters such as Veronika Vanderberg (Rosamund Pike), Charlie (Justice Smith), Bosco (Dominic Sessa) and June (Ariana Greenblatt).

The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer, best known for his films Venom, Uncharted, and Zombieland.

What is the plot?

"The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises, and magic unlike anything ever captured on film," according to Lionsgate.

From the trailer, we see a younger generation of magicians (Smith, Sessa, and Greenblatt) being recruited by Daniel (Eisenberg) to pull off a "bigger and better than anything you’ve ever seen."

The mission? To steal a diamond, but they'll need the help of the other Horsemen (Harrelson, Fisher, and Franco) as they turn their attention to a criminal organisation led by Veronika Vanderberg (Pike).

When will the film be released?

Now You See Me: Now You Don't is set to be released in cinemas later this year on November 15.

How has social media reacted?

Since the trailer dropped for Now You See Me: Now You Don't, fans have shared their delight at a new instalment of the franchise being released.

"The cinema is back!" one person said.





A second person shared: "Saw Rosamund Pike and i was sold."





"No one understands what this means to me," a third person wrote.





A fourth person posted: "My toes just started tingling #REAL cinema is back."





"Keeping it so real with you guys. I would watch one of these movies every single day. I love fun. I love magic. I love when there’s a group assembled & each member has A speciality. I will go to the theater & eat so much popcorn & drink so much Diet Coke & have the time of my life," someone else added.





One X user shared: "Great day for 'Now You See Me' enthusiasts such as myself."





Plus, everyone is pleased to see that the new film is titled Now You See Me: Now You Don't, rather than just slapping the number three on the end.

"Finally they added the 'Now you Don’t' part," one person remarked.









A second person added: "Someone saw this tweet and got mad as f***."





"Whoever came up with Now You See Me: Now You Don’t as the title for the sequel," a third person posted.

