Magician, Kevin Li, has been showing that you can experience magic no matter the circumstances, by blowing away a man with a visual impairment with his tricks.

"I'm blind so the magic won't work for but that's ok", the man, named Michael, can be heard saying at the start of the clip.

However, Li was determined not to let it stand in the way, and did a coin trick using Michael's sense of touch to make it 'heat up' and 'turn to rubber'.

"That's pretty cool!", Michael laughed in the sweet exchange.

