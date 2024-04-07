WrestleMania 40 - live results from Night Two as Damien Priest cashes in on Drew McIntyre

WrestleMania XL - the 40th edition of the star-studded Wrestling event closes tonight after an action-packed first night in Philadelphia.

Over 70,000 members of the WWE Universe and more watching on Peacock, PPV and WWE Network saw Sami Zayn dethrone Gunther, Rhea Ripley retain, tag-team titles swap hands and Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins suffer a beatdown at the hands of The Rock and Roman Reigns.

The exceptional card continues into the second night at Lincoln Financial Field where Logan Paul will defend his United States Championship against Randy Orton & Kevin Owens, Iyo Sky will defend her gold against Bayley, before a battered and bruised Rhodes and Rollins face title bouts themselves.

We'll have all the updates for you in our live blog below.

WrestleMania - Night 2

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

'Philadelphia Street Fight': Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits vs. Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain

Chaotic The tables turn, and Lashley has broken a chair on Kross' back while Montez Ford almost enters the stalls off the top rope. This one has been all over the place so far, and now Kross is kicking off with guest ref Bubba Ray. Tables are coming.

Lashley is starting this match being whipped to pieces by kendo sticks thanks to the Authors of Pain and Kross.

'Philadelphia Street Fight' Has your heart rate settled down yet? It's time for Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits vs. Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain in a 'Philadelphia Street Fight' - Bubba Ray Dudley is the guest ref and Snoop Dogg has replaced CM Punk on comms.

Damien Priest is your new World Heavyweight Champion Wow. That was stunning.

OMG! CM Punk ruins McIntyre by dunking him on the table. The new champ is out as Punk kicks his head into the floor. Then, Damian Priest's music hits - Senor Money in the Bank sprints into the ring to cash in on the downed champ, hitting a South of Heaven to steal the championship! Incredible scenes.

Rollins is in tears He was compromised after last night's bout with Roman Reigns and the Rock, and now Seth Rollins is walking up the ramp in agony and tears. McIntyre is enjoying the moment and he should - he'll have plenty of challengers. But first, he's stepped up to Punk at the table to warn him that he'll end his career. It's an awkward moment between them

McIntyre wins! The announce table was a red herring - Rollins countered to hit a curb stop off the table, but when the action returned to the ring, the champ ate another TWO Claymores, with the final one finally ending the match. McIntyre, for the third time, is a World Champion.

Rollins holds on... McIntyre attempts to hit CM Punk's GTS finisher on Rollins, but the champ dodges, only to eat another Claymore. Somehow, he kicks out of another pin. Now, the Scottish giant is clearing the announce table ahead of a destructive spot.

Another near-fall Rollins counters a Claymore (another one) to hit another Pedigree and another Curb Stomp. McIntyre kicks out again as Rollins limps out. "This is awesome" chant the crowd. Hard to disagree, this is one for the ages.

Utter chaos McIntyre is distracted by CM Punk at the announce table, and misses the chance for a Future Shock allowing Rollins to hit a self-injuring Pedigree. McIntrye almost falls to Rollins after a Curb Stomp. This is popping off a bit.

Claymore in seconds! Good lord. McIntyre starts the match with a Calymore and gets 2.5 seconds of Rollins on the mat. The scene is set and Rollins is massively on the back foot.

Having a laugh You get the idea that Rollins - despite injury - is mocking McIntyre with his entrance here.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre Here we go. Drew McIntrye strode in amongst a celtic guard of honour with ferocious swords and blazing bagpipes. Rollins own entrance was quite special as a Mummers Spring Band played in his theme, as the 'King Mummer' entered the stage in an incredible special outfit.

Stephanie McMahon is opening this up. She's paid tribute to Triple H, and said it's the first Wrestlemania of his era before asking the baying crowd if they are ready. Here comes Drew McIntyre

Wrestlemania XL Night Two is here! CM Punk - on guest-announcing duties for Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre - has entered already. Could the World Heavyweight Championship match between them be up first?

Big Bloodline News! An additional member of The Bloodline might be joining up with WWE according to PWInsider. Jacob Fatu, a cousin of the Usos, has been telling people he has signed with the company. If true, it could be an extremely bad omen for Cody Rhodes if another Bloodline enforcer turns up.

Ten minutes to go! It's almost time to back up all the hype.

Ready for Night Two? We're only half-way through Wrestlemania XL and there's a hell of a lot of gold on the line today? Just how are Logan Paul and a battered Seth Rollins meant to hold onto their belts tonight? Paul is facing two iconic WWE superstars in Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, while Rollins had to endure the punishment of The Rock and Roman Reigns last night only to face Drew McIntyre tonight. Poor Cody Rhodes will be a severe underdog against Roman Reigns in his own title fight as well, which is now held under 'Bloodline Rules' We're an hour away from showtime. Stay tuned.

Attendance revealed 72,543 are here in Philadelphia - huge crowd

Just - wow.

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Sami Zayn - Zayn wins! Out of nowhere. Zayn fires up and hits a spinebuster as Gunther gets carried away. One, two Helluva Kicks and Gunther is out for a pinfall. We've got a new Intercontinental Champion and Gunther's 666 day reign is over.

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Sami Zayn Gunther is mocking Zayn now - and his ringside wife. He's hit another powerbomb and two splashes.

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Sami Zayn He was playing possum - Zayn was down and out, but he's pulled off a Helluva Kick out of nowhere. Gunther kicks out, but the balance has changed. Or it was going to, until Zayn is powerbombed multiple times - only to defy another pinfall. Wow.

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Sami Zayn Sami Zayn is SOMEHOW keeping this one alive. After being held for minutes in a sleeper hold, chopped to pieces, and powerbombed into the mat, he's kicked out of a pin. Incredible.

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Sami Zayn They've really sold Zayn as the underdog here - and he looks terrified as Gunther enters the ring

Bianca Belair, Naomi and Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL Belair spent time cleaning house here - but is forced to tag in Jade Cargill, who introduces herself by punishing Damage CTRL. It's over quickly as well - Cargill puts Dakota Sky into the ground after playing around with her opponents. Asuka is handled by a vicious hair whip from Belair before Cargill sends a message. Incredible.

Bianca Belair, Naomi and Jade Cargill vs. Damage CTRL More tag-team action here, and Naomi has started the match being dismantled by the Kabuki Warriors, but she's finally managed to tag in some help via Bianca Belair

Jimmy Uso vs Jey Uso And justice is served. Jey puts his feelings in a box and spears Jimmy. He then hits a perfect Uso splash to secure the pinfall. Perfect.

Jimmy Uso vs Jey Uso These pair are truly cancelling each other out. Punch for punch, superkick for superkick, but with Jimmy down, Jey shows some compassion - hugging Jimmy and picking him up. Then he eats a superkick for his troubles. Cruel!

Jimmy Uso vs Jey Uso Jey didn't hear no bell - he's started on Jimmy before the match has even begun.

Jimmy Uso vs Jey Uso The huge promo is over. Brother v Brother. Lil Wayne accompanies Jey Uso to the ring as we await Jimmy. The crowd is here for it!

Rey Mysterio and Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar Escobar demands chairs, and Dominik agrees - but he's jumped by two new masked 'friends' of Rey Mysterio. Mysterio is set up for a double 619 on Dominik and Escobar, and gets the pin. The help? It came from Eagles legends Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson. Wow.

Rey Mysterio and Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar Andrade is finally tagged in - and cleans house. He has ruined Dominik and Santos here. Setting up Rey for a 619 on Santos Escobar. It's not enough to secure the pinfall, but the momentum has shifted. It's chaos now though, both stables are interfering

Rey Mysterio and Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar Here we go! Dominik and Santos hit the ring to huge boos.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - Raw belts claimed R-Truth, the MVP of this match, has claimed the Raw Tag-Team belts. It's over.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Spot after spot, this. Latest one has JD McDonagh interfering to help Finn Balor to the top, only for the New Day to take them down. That followed Tyler Bate being slammed down from up high by Ciampa. Wow.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship - Smackdown Belts claimed What a segment. R-Truth runs the show - and reckons he needed to be tagged in and pin Damien Priest, which he does. He forgets he needs to get the titles down from the sky! Thankfully, the Miz corrects him, and they pair with DIY to split the titles. That good idea was ruined by Greyson Waller & Austin Theory, who tipped the double of duos from the ladders to claim the Smackdown Tag Team Championships. There's still two belts to play for

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Tyler Bate - spot machine - hits Finn Balor with two airplane spins and clouts Kofi Kingston. Wow.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Here we go - 12 men, four belts and a lot of ladders. Here we go.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship The Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship begins - DIY are out first.

Women's World Championship: Becky Lynch v Rhea Ripley - Ripley Wins! And that's all she wrote. Rhea Ripley retains after two Riptide finishers - one into the turnbuckle, and another devastating slam into the floor. Wow. Lynch will take home many admirers for her determination, but Ripley crushed her into dust in the end. Her reign continues.

Women's World Championship: Becky Lynch v Rhea Ripley Lynch escapes again - Ripley had her locked in for a tap-out right in the middle, only for Lynch to escape - right into a Riptide: Which she kicks out of!

Women's World Championship: Becky Lynch v Rhea Ripley Just when you think it's over - Lynch had Ripley in a pretty brutal armbar before Ripley takes charge, lifting Lynch into the air from the armbar and slamming her into the ground three times before pinning 'The Man' for a near-three-count. Close!

Women's World Championship: Becky Lynch v Rhea Ripley Ripley fully in charge here - as expected. She's taunting 'The Man' at every turn

Women's World Championship: Becky Lynch v Rhea Ripley The first match is here - Becky Lynch v Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. Motionless in White are here in person to perform Rhea's entrance music.

LA Knight attacks AJ Styles at WWE Media Day Smackdown is going to be interesting tonight...

Michael Cole drops a tribute to Wrestlemania

Japanese Star hits town!

WWE stars victorious at GCW Bloodsport Shayna Baszler and Charlie Dempsey came out on top in rare non-WWE appearances as they showed up at Bloodsport. Baszler took on TNA Wrestling's Masha Slamovich in a victorious bout while NXT's Dempsey won out over Matt Makowsi.

Where can you watch Wrestlemania XL? US: Peacock, WWE Network UK: TNT Sports Box Office, WWE Network International: WWE Network

What time does Wrestlemania XL start? The action starts at midnight with a kick-off show on both nights - taking UK viewers into Sunday and Monday morning respectively, before the main event starts at 1am UK time. In the US, that's a 7pm ET start on both nights.